Broncos win over the Chiefs shouldn’t impact trade deadline plans

The Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The game finished 24-9, but the game could have been even more of a blowout.

I like when the Broncos get a quality win. It’s tough to win in this league, and it’s even tougher when you’re facing a Super Bowl contender like the Chiefs. The Broncos got it done!

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

It’s Time to Celebrate

Don’t worry about the trade deadline coming up on Tuesday. Instead, it’s time to celebrate the Broncos win over the Chiefs. This is a quality win, and it was a hard-fought win that few thought they could get. Outside the locker room, most of the football world felt the Chiefs would win. However, the team believed in themselves – all the while knowing some guys might never play for the Broncos again.

The trade deadline is on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. mountain time, and the Broncos might still be sellers even though they beat the Chiefs. This win over the Chiefs should not keep them out of the market when it comes to trading away players for future picks (or other players). However, the victory might have upped the price for any players the Broncos deal away.

The team played well, and they’ve had this type of game within themselves all season long. However, the long-term health of this team is most important. If they add more Sean Payton players, they will be able to win more big games. To add more players, they need more picks. To add more picks, the Broncos need to trade away some of the current players who have value and are coveted by other teams trying to push for a Super Bowl.

Do not let the future take away from the joy of the now. Wins over the Chiefs are tough and blowing them out on your home turf is a sweet feeling. Enjoy Broncos Country and let the trade deadline happen knowing the team is trying to do what’s best for them to win in the future.

You Can’t Measure Heart

I’ve always called WR Courtland Sutton the “steal of the draft.” A second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, I had a first-round grade on Sutton and felt his hometown Dallas Cowboys should’ve taken him on Day 1. Instead, he falls to the Broncos where it didn’t take him long to flash that top-tier talent.

However, a knee injury in 2020 has held Sutton back for the last few seasons. Only this year does Sutton look like the player he was in 2018 and 2019 (he had over 1,000 yards in 2019). This season, Sutton is looking more like his old self. He’s been a regular target for QB Russell Wilson, but most importantly Sutton has shown the heart others do not.

Against the Chiefs, Sutton only had two catches for 29 yards. One of those catches went for a touchdown, but that’s not the grab the league will be talking about on Monday. Sutton made a grab down the sideline that he was heavily interfered on by a Chiefs’ defender. Instead of getting up from an incomplete pass and whining about a flag, Sutton just made the impossible catch. That play, and the way he celebrated with Wilson after the win, are just small glimpses of that giant heart that Sutton plays with. I wish other receivers on this team had his amount of drive and determination – even in a down year.

We don’t know if Sutton is going to be traded or not. However, we all know the dude has a ton of heart. I hope things work out here for him, but if Sutton is dealt then I will be rooting for him to have success on his new team.

Running Works (duh)

I’m sure RT Mike McGlinchey can predict what I’m going to ask him every week in the locker room. McGlinchey is great to talk to, and he gives you thorough and thoughtful answers to questions on a weekly basis. However, he might have gotten sick of seeing me because every week I’m asking him the same thing; when are you going to run the ball more?

Well, on Sunday the Broncos finally ran the ball more often. They’ve had success on the ground, but it was fleeting as they would not stick with the rushing attack. That’s why I’ve always asked McGlinchey about when we’d see more of that! It was no surprise that in a big win over the toughest opponent in the league, the Broncos would win by running the ball.

Starting RB Javonte Williams is looking more and more like himself as the year goes on. Now, at the end of October, Williams is over one year removed from the catastrophic, multi-ligament knee injury that cost him most of the 2022 season. He may not be 100 percent, but Williams must be close as his trademark power is there with a bit more speed than some would think. Having a healthy Williams is great for this team, and it could lead to more quality wins going forward.

After the bye against the Bills, the Broncos should continue to employ a strong rushing attack. Payton may want to pass more, but if he wants to give his team the best chance to win then he will use those backs as battering rams to lead the way.

SpawnCon a Hit!

As I wrote last week in this column, I was super excited to have a table at the very first SpawnCon this weekend. SpawnCon was a comic book convention dedicated to just one character; Spawn. That’s the creation of my favorite comic book artist of all time Todd McFarlane, and I’ve loved Spawn since his debut in 1992.

I had a great time over Saturday and Sunday’s convention. I got to talk a lot of comic books with fans at SpawnCon, and it was cool to share the love over a character that has fascinated fans since the early 90s. Not only has Spawn had a critically acclaimed HBO show, a movie on the big screen, and more merchandise than you can shake a stick at. Spawn is also now the longest-running independent comic book of all time.

Owning my own independent comic book company, Smokin Gun Comics, I have long been inspired by McFarlane and his business savvy. I’ve also admired some of the creators he’s had helping him on the Spawn comic book over the last 30-plus years. That’s why I was so happy to meet artist and creator Ben Templesmith on Sunday. Templesmith has great energy, and his artwork has a unique style that stands out in the crowd. Talking to fans from all over the country and hanging out with Templesmith for over an hour, along with hanging out with my friend Ken Sullivan, made for a great weekend!

What’s your favorite convention when it comes to comic books and pop culture? Hit me up on social networking and let me know!

