Russell Wilson rents out entire Waffle House for Ciara’s birthday

Oct 26, 2023, 1:06 PM

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his popstar wife Ciara can’t just walk into a Waffle House anywhere around Denver, they’d be bombarded by adoring fans and onlookers.

For Ciara’s 38th birthday on Wednesday, Wilson rented out an entire Waffle House for a date night.

“Oh, my gosh,” she said in a video of the evening. “Babe! This is like next level. This is like top, top!”

Ciara is pregnant and Wilson said in the video he knew she’d crave waffles and eggs.

“My honey knows how much I love Waffle House,” Ciara exclaimed.

The two shared a strange-looking doughnut cake thingy that Ciara blew out the candles on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Wilson posted a video on his own Instagram of pictures of him and his wife and said, “Heaven sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God’s blessing to me.”

The red carpet and candle-lit dinner at Waffle House is far different from the usual experience but hats off to Wilson for a very sweet surprise night in treating his talented partner.

Wilson’s Broncos are trying to beat the Cheifs on Sunday for the first time since before the two were even married all the way back in the fall of 2015, when Russell was a Seahawk and Peyton Manning led Denver to the Super Bowl. Ciara’s iconic hit Level Up was still three years from being released the last time Kansas City lost to Denver. Ciara may not be the only popstar in the house with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelcee and star Taylor Swift dating, the two were in Kansas City for the Broncos 19-8 loss two weeks ago.

