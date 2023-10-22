Close
Broncos-Packers inactives: Green Bay won’t have Pro Bowl corner

Oct 22, 2023, 1:06 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — As 12:55 p.m. MDT neared, all eyes were on Green Bay as the press box awaited the Broncos-Packers inactives announcement.

That’s because the Packers had two key players among those listed as questionable: running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Jaire Alexander. And while Jones will play, Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler, is a scratch.

Jones trended toward playing throughout the week after missing three of the last four games due to a hamstring problem. But Alexander landed on the injury report Thursday with a back issue, and did not practice Friday.

The return of Jones should bolster the Packers’ ground attack. And historically, Green Bay flourishes the more often they get Jones the football.

BRONCOS INACTIVES: RILEY MOSS SCRATCHED

For the first time since returning from his core-muscle injury, third-round pick Riley Moss is not in uniform.

Joining Moss on the Broncos’ inactive list are:

  • NT Keondre Coburn
  • C Alex Forsyth
  • Edge rusher Thomas Incoom
  • DL Elijah Garcia
  • S JL Skinner

Garcia is the only inactive player who is not a rookie. He was undrafted last year. He had a sack two weeks again against the Jets, but hasn’t played since then.

Coburn was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs this year who the Broncos claimed off waivers Friday. Forsyth, Moss and Skinner represent 60 percent of the Broncos’ five-man draft class. Incoom is an undrafted rookie.

***

