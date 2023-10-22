Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Report: Nuggets give contract extension to big with a lot to prove

Oct 21, 2023, 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm

Zeke Nnaji #22 of the Denver Nuggets...

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets will have one fewer question regarding their future plans as general manager Calvin Booth inked Nikola Jokic’s backup to a four-year deal on Saturday.

Zeke Nnaji was set to be a restricted free agent but is now locked up with the Nuggets for four more seasons at $32 million, according to ESPN. Nnaji, who is entering his fourth season in the NBA, was selected in the first round by Denver in 2020. He’s struggled to stay healthy and find a firm position in the league but has been a strong contributor at times.

Nnaji has played 136 games in the NBA, 53 of which were last year including a stretch in the middle of the season where he became the primary backup center. Over his career the 6-foor-9, 240-pound big has shown mobility, shooting touch and versatility on defense. Nnaji is about to enter a prove-it season to many, but according to Nuggets brass he has already done just that.

Nnaji is likely to be part of the bench unit that includes fellow young players Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Julian Strawer and veterans Reggie Jackson, DeAndre Jordan and Justin Holiday. Those men will be tasked with filling in for the strongest starting five in the NBA, led by Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

At best the Nuggets got a 22-year-old locked up cheap through his early prime to be answer that has sometimes been a struggle for Denver of who backups Jokic. When healthy Nnaji has done a lot of different good things from shooting 38% from deep for his career to multiple double-digit rebound performances to four-steal and two-block outings. Nnaji could be a great weapon for Denver and help in their coming cap crunch under new CBA rules. And maybe, just maybe there’s a scenario where Nnaji could make sense next to Jokic in some spots. In a perfect world, this is a very good deal in finding a multi-use backup who can play with or without Jokic.

At worst, Denver gave an injury-plagued young player a very tradeable contract at around $8 million per season, a number always movable in the NBA.

***

Nuggets

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket past Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nugg...

Jake Shapiro

Are the Nuggets best set up for NBA’s immediate future? ESPN weighs in

ESPN ran a story saying the Celtics window is closing and it is win or bust there, they also claim the team is best set up for the future

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

At least one publication gets it right, puts Nikola Jokic No. 1 in NBA

One week after ESPN ranked reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic as the second best player in the league, "The Ringer" is getting it right

3 days ago

Denver Nuggets celebrate title documentary...

Will Petersen

New Nuggets title documentary has cool behind-the-scenes access

The first episode of the Nuggets documentary starts all the way back at training camp in 2022, with the series narrated by Jamal Murray

4 days ago

Tijana Ibrahimovic (L) and Calvin Booth attend Sonjja Baram For Tzohar - Fashion Against Autism...

Jake Shapiro

Calvin Booth opens up about the Bones trade, takes shot at MPJ

Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth made some very loud comments to Kevin O'Connor in a story The Ringer did about the team's plan to build a dynasty

5 days ago

Bud Black #10 of the Colorado Rockies visits the mound to make a pitching change...

Jake Shapiro

Ranking the five worst teams in Denver sports history

The Rapids and Rockies have had their worst-ever seasons in 2023 and the Broncos are off to a brutal start but how bad are they when compared to all of Denver sports history

7 days ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets is defended by Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bu...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN snubs Nikola Jokic again, because of course they do

Nikola Jokic apparently still needs to prove it because the Denver Nuggets big man is not the best player in the game according to ESPN

9 days ago

Report: Nuggets give contract extension to big with a lot to prove