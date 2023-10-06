Close
NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic actually did watch highlights of Nuggets title run

Oct 6, 2023, 11:44 AM

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

While Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was back in Serbia having an amazing summer, he actually did watch some highlights of Denver’s title run.

Jokic, who only touched a basketball of a couple times, said he went back and looked at the clips from the team’s first-ever championship.

“I think it’s cool just to see how we won it,” Jokic said at training camp in San Diego. “I think it was a really nice run. Some people say it was a historic run, so I think it was really good quality basketball. If you like basketball I think it was really nice to watch it.”

You won’t get any arguments here. The Nuggets rolled through an impressive stretch of teams, going 16-4 while taking down the Timberwolves, Suns, Lakers and Heat.

For Jokic, who also said his summer was too short, it’s interesting he’d reveal that fact. His personality screams that he would never spend time on a such a thing, so it’s a cool piece of information to tell the media.

But when you’re the best player on Earth, why not take a stroll down memory lane? Even for as humble as he is, Jokic has to know he’s also a special, special talent.

Hopefully watching everything back helped him realize that even more.

