Another potential reason why Broncos cut Randy Gregory emerges

It’s no secret that the Denver Broncos have struggled on defense recently and one would think the $70 million Randy Gregory would be part of the solution—the team has diagnosed him as an issue and cut the edge on Wednesday.

There are many reasons Sean Payton’s team would want to move on from the 30-year-old. The big one being, in about 20 months of his time in Denver he only played in 10 games and recorded three sacks—a giant bust of a signing by George Paton. A tiny wrinkle though is the Broncos are getting back an important defender who they needed to clear a roster spot for.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning will be activated from the physically unable to perform list this week and is going to start practicing, according to 9News’ insider and 104.3 The Fan contributor Mike Klis. The 24-year-old suffered meniscus tear in May. It’s doubtful Browning plays against the Jets but he had more sacks last season alone than Gregory did as a Bronco— in 14 games in 2022 Browning recorded 24 total tackles, eight a for loss, five sacks, one interception and two pass deflections.

Browning missed three games in each of the last two seasons with various injuries. He also missed time during OTAs leading up to his rookie campaign in 2021.

Browning was a third-team All-Big 10 player in 2020—earning him a pick by the Broncos at No. 105 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Browning will hope to help fix a defense that has been down since the Bradley Chubb trade at last year’s deadline.

