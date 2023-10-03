CU / USC most watched in Week 5, Buffs have five of top-8 all year

Every Tuesday there’s a new TV ratings story to tell about the CU Buffs, and every week they don’t disappoint.

Colorado’s game against USC on Saturday at Folsom Field drew 7.24 million viewers on FOX, making it the most watched game in all of college football for Week 5. That’s nothing new for Coach Prime, as he’s already done that multiple times this season.

But perhaps something even more wild is brewing. The Buffs now have five of the top-8 most watched games in the sport all year. Colorado has, of course, only played five games — so every single one of them has been must-see TV and the ratings reflect that.

Top 8 most-viewed CFB games this season:

10.03 M: Colorado at Oregon

9.98 M: Ohio State at Notre Dame

9.30 M: Colorado State at Colorado

9.17 M: Florida State at LSU

8.76 M: Texas at Alabama

8.73 M: Nebraska at Colorado

7.26 M: Colorado at TCU

7.24 M: USC at Colorado#cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) October 3, 2023

Just think about that for a second. Only three other games crack the list, and they’re all between marquee programs. Ohio State and Notre Dame, Florida State and LSU, and Texas and Alabama. All the rest of the contests involve Colorado.

CU has been on great national TV slots all season, but they’ve also had three 10:00 a.m. kickoffs locally and one at 8:15 p.m. in Boulder. The Rocky Mountain Showdown probably remains the most stunning, with people across the country staying up in the middle of the night to watch the epic conclusion.

These numbers will almost assuredly go down this week, as for the first time, the Buffs don’t have a great TV slot. They’ll play Arizona State on the Pac-12 Network at 4:30 p.m. MT on Oct. 8.

Still, what a run to start the Deion Sanders era at CU. And you better believe television executives can’t wait to feature them in more high-profile slots the rest of the way.

