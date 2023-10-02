Youth was served in Broncos come-from-behind win over the Bears

A win is a win is a win. The Denver Broncos finally won a game under head coach Sean Payton, beating the winless Chicago Bears in comeback fashion by a score of 31-28. While some are bashing the win as hollow and meaningless, I’m just glad the team is finally in the “W” column this season.

I like when the Broncos win – even if it’s ugly. This game is too hard to nitpick hard-fought victories, no matter the opponent.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Youth Gone Wild

The Broncos got a win because they had young players step up. Please stop me if you’ve heard me say (write) this before; the Broncos need to use their young players more. I’ve been saying it since the team lost in Week 1 that the only playmakers they have are young players who lack experience. Instead of concerning themselves with the lack of experience, the Broncos coaching staff had to turn to these young players for various reasons.

Nik Bonitto started because Randy Gregory has been ineffective this season. He’s only in his second season – and his game is not yet complete – but that was the right move. Jaleel McLaughlin had to do more in the backfield because Javonte Williams went down with a hip injury – and that was the right move. Marvin Mims flashed on a couple of big plays but did not get more playing time on offense – and that was the wrong move.

The Broncos aren’t good enough to keep plugging away with veterans who aren’t getting the job done. Bonitto is the best player to start at edge opposite Jonathon Cooper. McLaughlin is the most explosive back on the team and gives the Broncos a field-flipping ability that Samaje Perine does not. Mims is arguably the best receiver on the team, and he’s got speed the others can’t match. If the Broncos want to turn one win into a streak, these young guys need more time.

As previously stated, these young players deserve more playing time if the Broncos want to win more games. Hopefully the coaching staff agrees with the obvious sentiment from myself and Broncos Country.

***

Better in the Second Half

Entering Week 4, the Broncos offense had not done much after the first half. In fact, over the first three games of the year they only had one touchdown in the second half – and that was on a Hail Mary. That mark tied for the worst in the league, and it was a point of emphasis for the Broncos this week.

Against the Bears, the Broncos second-half offense was the difference. They had only seven points in the first half, and it looked like things were going to fall apart. Instead, the offense scored 17 of the 24 points in the second half. It was another good day for Russell Wilson, but his game got even better as the game went on. Wilson has been good this year, but the offense stalled in the third and fourth quarters until Sunday.

The Broncos kept the chains moving with a combination of the rushing attack and the passing game, but it was mostly Wilson’s arm doing the work. He’s been taking what the defense gives him, but Wilson has not been a robot. Wilson is still going to challenge a defense if he’s protected up front. He was only sacked one time, he bought time when he needed to, and Wilson made sure to attack the Bears’ defense with his arm when possible.

The team was able to sustain drives, and that helped with their second-half success against the Bears. To have sustained success, the Broncos must again show they can have a consistent offense in the second half.

***

Just Wait on the Draft

Nobody loves the NFL Draft more than me. I’m “Mr. Draft” in the Mile High City, and nobody studies the draft in the local media more than I do. I’m not breaking my arm patting myself on the back, but only pointing out the truth so when you read the next line you’ll understand where I’m coming from.

I don’t want to talk (write) about the draft in October.

I know, I know, everyone wants the Broncos to get the no.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft so they can select USC QB Caleb Williams. On Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes, Williams once again put on a great show for college football fans – and Broncos GM (for now) George Paton was in attendance watching closely. There is no doubt that Payton loves Williams as well, and he’s previously stated that the Trojans quarterback is a “can’t miss” prospect.

But here’s the situation; if the Broncos want him they may just have to move up to get him. Yeah, it would be painful to trade away from Pro Bowl-caliber players, but Williams would be worth it. The Kansas City Chiefs moved up 16 spots to get Patrick Mahomes. The Buffalo Bills moved up a few spots to get Josh Allen. Even last year, the Carolina Panthers moved up to get the no.1 pick so they could select Bryce Young.

If you find your guy, do what it takes to get your guy. There’s no need to “tank” the season for Williams. Instead, build a culture of competing and then make the moves you need to so Williams is your quarterback of the future.

There is no doubt that Williams is amazing, and he is a lock to be the no.1 overall pick in next year’s draft. If the Broncos really want him and don’t have that pick because they beat the Bears, then they’ll just have to trade to move up – just like the Chiefs, Panthers, and Bills did in previous years.

***

Chocolate Therapy

In November of 2021, I got a phone call that changed my life. Our program director at The Fan, Raj Sharan, called me with an endorsement opportunity with a weight-loss company. I was able to get the endorsement because I was the only on-air talent that needed to lose weight at the time.

That day, I learned about SOTA (state of the art) and was intrigued by the program. As a former athlete in high school and junior college, I had let myself go over the years in chasing my dreams in my career. I had ballooned up to around 250 pounds, and I was not happy with my shape – or my health. On the SOTA program, starting almost two years ago, I was able to lose 60 pounds in about eight weeks, and I’ve been around 180 pounds for almost two years now.

Since I’m in better shape, I feel so much better, and I want to workout more. On Sunday, early in the morning, I participated in my first 5K the “Hot Chocolate Run” at Washington Park. I’m not a runner, but I kept a positive attitude as I ran most of the 3.1 miles – something I’d never done before! I know I have more work to do as a runner, but it felt FANTASTIC to put in that work. The running community is a positive one to be in, and I’m excited about future runs that I’m planning in participating in. This excitement and lifestyle change all happens because of that phone call, and because of the way I’ve learned to eat on the SOTA program.

I dont eat chocolate anymore…unless I run a 5K beforehand. LOL. I have work to do but it felt good to run this morning. pic.twitter.com/mkVl81jqy2 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) October 2, 2023

What are some of your favorite activities to stay in shape? Hit me up on social media and let me know!

***

Follow @CecilLammey