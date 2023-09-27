Justin time: Simmons returns to practice in wake of Miami debacle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos tried to make do against the Miami Dolphins without Justin Simmons at safety. It went poorly — starting with Miami setting up first-time NFL starter Delarrin Turner-Yell to be caught out of position, leading to a wide-open Tyreek Hill catching a 54-yard touchdown pass three snaps into the 70-20 debacle.

But good news for the Broncos arrived with Simmons at practice for the first time since he injured his hip in the Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders.

“I feel a lot better,” Simmons said after the practice, in which he saw limited repetitions.

The injury is the second for Simmons this season. He missed much of training camp and the entire preseason due to groin injury. Simmons also missed five games last year, including four during an early-season stint on injured reserve (Weeks 2-5).

But while Simmons returned, inside linebacker Josey Jewell did not practice. He worked out with the Broncos’ other injured players after suffering a groin injury against Miami. Rookie Drew Sanders took Jewell’s place in the lineup.

BEYOND JUSTIN SIMMONS, OTHERS REMAINED SIDELINED

The north practice field reserved for players recovering from injury remained filled. Edge rusher Frank Clark, who sustained a hip injury a fortnight ago, worked out on that field. He hasn’t played or practiced since then.

Joining Clark and Jewell on that field were six other players:

Inside linebacker Baron Browning

Tight end Greg Dulcich

Safety P.J. Locke

Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski

Nose tackle Mike Purcell

Cornerback K’Waun Williams

Purcell played last Sunday. Browning is on the physically-unable-to-perform list and is eligible to return next week. Locke, Palczewski and Williams are eligible to return as early as next week. The earliest possible activation date for Dulcich is Oct. 12 at Kansas City.

***

