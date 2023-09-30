Close
BUFFS

Despite two-straight losses, things just getting started for Coach Prime

Sep 30, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 5:05 pm



(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

For the second-straight week, the Buffaloes lost a game. Once the darling of college football, Colorado has fallen from 3-0 and in the top-25 to 3-2 and heading in the wrong direction.

It has some abandoning ship. It has some questioning whether the impact of Coach Prime in Boulder has any staying power.

Well, Deion Sanders doesn’t have time for any of that nonsense. Following CU’s loss to USC on Saturday, a 48-41 thriller at Folsom Field, the Buffs first-year head coach had a message for the naysayers.

He has a point. The Buffs are building toward something great.

There were a lot of big-time recruits on hand for the CU-USC game. And they had to be impressed with what they witnessed.

Things haven’t peaked with Coach Prime in Boulder. In fact, they’re just getting started.

***

