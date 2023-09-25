Broncos coaching blunders are happening a second time around

This was not a great weekend for Colorado football fans. Both the Colorado Buffaloes and the Denver Broncos were waxed by their opponents over the weekend. The Buffs lost to the Oregon Ducks 42-6 (which was bad enough) and the Broncos lost to the Miami Dolphins 70-20.

I like thinking about the NFL Draft – but not in September! Right now, the Broncos have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That’s intriguing, but these are not the results the Broncos wanted in 2023.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

I Still Believe

One of my favorite quotes from “The Chappelle Show” is “the haters are here!” It certainly feels like “The Hater’s Ball” after the Buffs first loss of the season. The Deion Sanders haters came out of the woodwork to say how overhyped the coach is and some even called him and the CU Buffs a fraud.

The overreaction to the Buffs’ loss has been laughable, and I think those complaining about Deion are revealing things about themselves they may not want to reveal. So many people are quick to jump on Sanders because of his style, his bravado, or the impact he’s had on college football headlines. Simply put, there are a lot of “fuddy duddy’s” who just don’t like Sanders because his style is different.

I think Sanders is great for college football. So many people I know are watching the Buffs now, and they haven’t watched the sport in a long time – some not since CU was last nationally relevant back in the 90s. I know they had some blips on the national radar since then, but now they’ve captured the attention of the nation in a way they haven’t in a long time. Sanders has been great for the Buffs, and college football itself needs shaken up. The sport is fun, but the coaches are largely boring in their approach. Sanders is different, and that’s a good thing! What he does cannot be duplicated because there’s only one Deion.

A message from Coach Prime during today’s post-game presser. #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/hLgQ9IhU3X — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 24, 2023

The Sanders haters need to take a long look at themselves. He’s a man of faith, a man who wants to build his players into great young men. He’s a man that is going to do things his way – even if you don’t like it. So, keep hating Sanders if you want, but one day he will prove you wrong….if you’re willing to admit that.

***

Wrong Side of History

On Sunday, we saw a historic performance in the Broncos’ game. Now, they were on the wrong side of history with the Dolphins scoring a near-record 70 points in Week 3. They could have kicked a field goal at the end of the game to break the record (72 points, 1966 Washington), but Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel is focused on pushing for a Super Bowl title – not scoring records.

Broncos’ DC Vance Joseph needs to keep his eye on his phone. He could be called into the office soon so the team can fire him. It’s only Week 3, but it’s clear that Joseph’s defense is just not working – and there’s little he can do about it. Not only is it being embarrassed against the Dolphins, but it’s allowing the comeback of the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Add in the collapse from last year’s defense, and you can see this unit has been trending in the wrong direction for some time. This was almost a lose/lose situation for Joseph. He returned to Denver where the defense led the way for most of the 2022 season, but they did so on a team where the offense could not score points. Now, as the Broncos are more capable offensively, it’s putting more pressure on the Denver defense.

Vance Joseph: 23.8 PPG allowed as Dolphins DC in 2016 22.8 PPG allowed as Broncos HC from 2017-2018 23.6 PPG allowed as Cardinals DC from 2019-2022 And now. As Broncos DC in 2023, his defense is the only defense of the last 50 years to give up 70 points pic.twitter.com/yL6B9yww9g — Nick ✊ (@MileHigh_Nick) September 24, 2023

I’m expecting Joseph to be fired soon. The Broncos must do something. I’m never one to promote someone losing their job. However, this is a results-based business, and the Broncos defense is not getting the job done. Keeping Joseph longer isn’t going to solve things. Either fire him now, or fire him at the end of the regular season – because you are no way pushing for the playoffs.

***

Coulda. Shoulda. Woulda.

Things aren’t great for the Payton-led Broncos. That being said (written?), I still believe that he will turn things around. However, this rebuilding project is going to have to be a true rebuild – and it’s going to take time. I know Payton can build a successful team in Denver, but we might be a year or two away from the Broncos competing for a playoff spot.

What if the Broncos had hired a different coach when they hired guys like Nathaniel Hackett, Vic Fangio or Vance Joseph. As I expressed my love for Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Twitter, a conversation began about how McDaniel wasn’t even interviewed by Broncos’ GM George Paton. Instead of going with a young, visionary head coach who came up under Mike Shanahan the Broncos went with Hackett which was an unmitigated disaster.

Looking back, the Broncos could have had Kyle Shanahan instead of Joseph. That would have been awesome to have a Shanahan running the Broncos again, but the front office at the time didn’t make that hire. Yes, Joseph and Shanahan had the same record after two years of coaching with their teams, but Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league now. Meanwhile, Joseph seems on the verge of losing his job with the Broncos – again.

I’m not playing revisionist history, but it is sad that all these intriguing coaches were available when the Broncos had an opening. Again, I believe Payton is the guy to turn things around, but the Broncos would have been ahead of the game had they hired the right guy years ago.

***

Swift as Dazzler?

What would “Mile High Monday” be without the latest rumors about the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The writer’s strike is finally over, so we’ll get back to making movies and the rumors that surround that industry. However, that didn’t stop the rumors from flowing during the strike.

Taylor Swift is an international superstar pop singer. While some are focused about her dating Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, I am more interested in another relationship she has. Swift is a big Deadpool fan, and she’s even dressed up as the character for Halloween in year’s past. Swift is close with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, and there are rumors that she may be playing a part in “Deadpool: 3” which should start filming (again) soon.

Swift could play Lady Deadpool, as the Deadpool family is rumored to be in this movie as Deadpool kills the Marvel universe. However, more rumors have surfaced about her playing the X-Men character Dazzler. Like Swift, Dazzler is an international pop star – so the role would not be much of a stretch. Either way, at this point I’d be surprised if Swift didn’t at least have a small cameo in this movie just based on her and Reynolds being friends and all the buzz about her potential role.

Taylor Swift is rumored to make an appearance as Dazzler in 'DEADPOOL 3'. (via https://t.co/zGSPRtfbs4…) pic.twitter.com/549DiVSDiw — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) August 12, 2023

Would you rather see Swift as Dazzler or Lady Deadpool? Hit me up on social networking and let me know!

***

