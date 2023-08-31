Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DROP THE MIKE

With week one looming, are the Buffs actually ready for Prime Time?

Aug 31, 2023, 5:38 AM | Updated: 5:49 am

Coach Prime...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY MIKE EVANS


Co host of "Schlereth & Evans"

After an offseason unlike any other in school history, we finally get to see what Deion Sanders-led CU football looks like. The first test is Saturday at last year’s runnerup, TCU.

I can’t wait. It is easily the most-anticipated Buffs season opener going back to when CU/CSU was a real rivalry.

I am fascinated to see if the actual product comes anywhere close to matching the hype. I’m curious to see if the buzz surrounding Prime can be sustained. I wonder if this momentum is set to come to a crashing halt.

First of all, I don’t question anything CU or Deion has done. Hiring Sanders was a masterstroke. What this guy has done since coming aboard has been miraculous. He’s taken a flatlined program – as irrelevant as it ever was – and pumped magical life into it.

Prime has shown time and time again that he knows what makes today’s college football player tick. Whether it’s pushing the potential to raking in NIL dollars, or letting them showcase their social media handles on the backs of their jerseys, to bringing in famous former players to fan the dreams of one day playing in the NFL, Sanders has locked in to how these young men think.

CU games are sold out. Their first two games are on national TV with star alum Joel Klatt broadcasting from high above. CU football matters again.

However, this was actually the easy part. Now comes the real work.

What does CU need to do to keep the hype train steaming down the tracks? Coming off a 1-11 season. the Vegas wise guys have the Buffs straining to win four games. What happens if they come in under? Will winning just two or three games keep the buzz alive?

Sanders is the ultimate sports’ show man. But, he has to win. If the losses pile up, Prime can only spin it so far.

You know there are plenty of people out there in the college football world who are jealous of the attention Sanders has garnered. They would like nothing more in Lincoln and Fort Collins and other assorted outposts in the disintegrating Pac-12 than to humble college football’s biggest loud mouth (their feelings, not mine).

In my opinion, the Buffs need to win five games minimum and when they lose, lose close and lose competitively. That will be enough to keep the jackals at bay and allow Buffs’ fans to dream of a return to the glory days.

Anything less and even the ultra confident Deion Sanders will be uncharacteristically humbled. The Buffs need to show they’re ready for primetime.

***

Drop the Mike

Marvin Mims Jr....

Mike Evans

Broncos solution to Jerry Jeudy injury is right in front of them

There's no need for the Broncos to sign a big-name free agent wide receiver; the next man up for Denver is already on the roster

6 days ago

(Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)...

Mike Evans

Which Broncos are under the most pressure this season?

On the heels of seven-straight non-playoff seasons, the pressure is on in Broncos Country; but the spotlight is especially bright on some

21 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Mike Evans

In year two, Russell Wilson hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt

A slow start to camp wouldn't be a big deal for most QBs, but after last year's debacle, Broncos fans have every right to worry

28 days ago

Joe Sakic...

Mike Evans

The Avalanche’s front office is in desperate need of a comeback

While Joe Sakic and Chris MacFarland had a good week, they need to do more to maximize the Avalanche's championship window

2 months ago

Jamal Murray, Jimmy Butler...

Mike Evans

The Nuggets did things the right way, in so many ways this season

From a humble superstar to a player willing to become a defensive stopper, the Nuggets embodied what it takes to win a title

3 months ago

Nikola Jokic...

Mike Evans

Right here, right now: It’s finally the Nuggets time to shine

Denver has grown up right before our eyes, as the Nuggets have morphed into a championship-caliber team during the playoffs

3 months ago

With week one looming, are the Buffs actually ready for Prime Time?