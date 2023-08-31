With week one looming, are the Buffs actually ready for Prime Time?

After an offseason unlike any other in school history, we finally get to see what Deion Sanders-led CU football looks like. The first test is Saturday at last year’s runnerup, TCU.

I can’t wait. It is easily the most-anticipated Buffs season opener going back to when CU/CSU was a real rivalry.

I am fascinated to see if the actual product comes anywhere close to matching the hype. I’m curious to see if the buzz surrounding Prime can be sustained. I wonder if this momentum is set to come to a crashing halt.

First of all, I don’t question anything CU or Deion has done. Hiring Sanders was a masterstroke. What this guy has done since coming aboard has been miraculous. He’s taken a flatlined program – as irrelevant as it ever was – and pumped magical life into it.

Prime has shown time and time again that he knows what makes today’s college football player tick. Whether it’s pushing the potential to raking in NIL dollars, or letting them showcase their social media handles on the backs of their jerseys, to bringing in famous former players to fan the dreams of one day playing in the NFL, Sanders has locked in to how these young men think.

CU games are sold out. Their first two games are on national TV with star alum Joel Klatt broadcasting from high above. CU football matters again.

However, this was actually the easy part. Now comes the real work.

What does CU need to do to keep the hype train steaming down the tracks? Coming off a 1-11 season. the Vegas wise guys have the Buffs straining to win four games. What happens if they come in under? Will winning just two or three games keep the buzz alive?

Sanders is the ultimate sports’ show man. But, he has to win. If the losses pile up, Prime can only spin it so far.

You know there are plenty of people out there in the college football world who are jealous of the attention Sanders has garnered. They would like nothing more in Lincoln and Fort Collins and other assorted outposts in the disintegrating Pac-12 than to humble college football’s biggest loud mouth (their feelings, not mine).

In my opinion, the Buffs need to win five games minimum and when they lose, lose close and lose competitively. That will be enough to keep the jackals at bay and allow Buffs’ fans to dream of a return to the glory days.

Anything less and even the ultra confident Deion Sanders will be uncharacteristically humbled. The Buffs need to show they’re ready for primetime.

***

