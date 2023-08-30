Colorado Avalanche will have 15 games on ESPN, TNT this year

The Colorado Avalanche will play 15 games on ESPN and TNT this year, the networks announced on Wednesday.

They’ll play an additional two games on ESPN+ / Hulu, bringing the total number of national TV games to 17.

With the dispute between Altitude TV / Comcast still ongoing, these are games fans will circle this upcoming season. However, four of the TNT games will be blacked out in the Denver market.

Those are Nov. 1 against the Blues, Dec. 13 against the Sabres, Jan. 10 against the Golden Knights and March 6 against the Red Wings.

Other highlights include the Avs playing the Kings in their opener on Oct. 11 on TNT and their home opener against the Blackhawks on Oct. 19 being televised by ESPN.

Colorado will also finish the season against the Oilers on April 18 on ESPN. That game could have implications for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Avs will play the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights twice on TNT (one blackout) and the Kraken on ESPN. Seattle beat Colorado in Round 1 last season, ending their hopes of back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Boston, who had a historic regular season in 2022-23 earned 15 national TV games, two short of the Avalanche if you count ESPN+ / Hulu.

For the full ESPN schedule click here, and for the full TNT schedule click here. The team’s full 82-game slate is right here.

