Former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is again looking for a new team

The Melvin Gordon era with the Baltimore Ravens didn’t last long.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Gordon was cut on Tuesday as team’s trimmed their rosters down to 53 players.

Ravens are releasing veteran RB Melvin Gordon, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Gordon was signed just last month, but didn’t do enough in three preseason games to convince Baltimore’s brass to keep him. He had 17 carries for 59 yards, good for just 3.47 yards per carry.

Gordon was, of course, a member of the Broncos well into 2022 before finally getting cut after fumbling five times in 10 games. He had three fumbles in 2021 with Denver and four in 2020.

After the Broncos let him go, he signed with the Chiefs but never played a down. Gordon was a member of the practice squad when Kansas City won the Super Bowl.

Now, it could be the end of the road for Gordon in his NFL career, as he may have fumbled away his final chance.

