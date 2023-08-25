Broncos solution to Jerry Jeudy injury is right in front of them

It happened after the Tim Patrick injury. It happened again after the news Jerry Jeudy went down with a hamstring injury that will keep him out several weeks.

Both led to immediate calls for the Broncos to go out and sign a veteran wide receiver. Give me your Kenny Golladay. Your Jarvis Landry. Give me someone.

Relax, Broncos Country. The answer is already in the building. It’s Marvin Mims.

Lets not forget, during the offseason the Broncos wanted to trade Courtland Sutton or Jeudy. There was way too much smoke out there to deny it. Sean Payton clearly wasn’t impressed with his wide receivers room.

Then, to drive the point home, the Broncos traded up in the second round to draft Mims. A team with precious few draft picks and many holes to fill moved up to take… a receiver. What does that tell you?

It was surprising in the aftermath of the Jeudy news to hear so little talk about Mims. And the things that were said centered around “he’s not ready.” Why not?

He’s a second-round pick. Let me give you a bunch of reasons why throwing Mims out there Week 1 against the Raiders is and should be the right thing to do.

These are all current NFL receivers taken in the second round. This is what they did in their rookie seasons:

• Michael Thomas: 92 catches/ 1,137 yards/ 9TD (with Payton and the Saints)

• Tee Higgins: 67 catches/ 908 yards/ 6TD

• Ju Ju Smith Schuster: 58 catches/ 917 yards/ 7TD

• DK Metcalf: 58 catches/ 900 yards/ 7TD

• Deebo Samuel: 57 catches/ 802 yards/ 3TD

• Chase Claypool: 62 catches/ 873 yards/ 9TD

• George Pickens: 52 catches/ 801 yards/ 4TD

• Sterling Shepard: 65 catches/ 683 yards/ 8TD

• Courtland Sutton: 42 catches/ 704 yards/4TD

• Diontae Johnson: 59 catches/680 yards/ 5TD

That is overwhelming evidence right there that Mims should be able to come in as a rookie and make an immediate impact. That’ll lessen the loss of Jeudy.

Sean Payton is supposed to be an offensive genius and Russell Wilson is being paid a quarter of a billion dollars to make young receivers great. There’s no excuse for Mims not to be able to come in and be the solution.

