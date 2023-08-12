Close
BRONCOS

Sean Payton on why the Broncos needed a fourth-series for a TD

Aug 11, 2023, 11:31 PM

Sean Payton Jerry Jeudy...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton played his offensive starters well into the second quarter of the team’s first preseason game on Friday night in Arizona.

It worked out.

Quarterback Russell Wilson hit wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for a much-needed touchdown and the Broncos took a 10-0 lead into halftime.

Denver would go on to lose the game, 18-17, but that didn’t matter. The first-unit offense found the end zone, something that didn’t happen enough last year. Overall, the night was a success.

After the game, Payton explained why the offense went back out there long after the defensive starters had exited the field.

“We looked at the numbers and we went one more with the offense. I think defense totals, it was a little easier. And then we just, shoot, I wanted to score. You know, and leave a good taste in our mouths,” Payton said.

Leave a good taste in their mouths the Broncos did. After a bad drop by Jeudy he scored a TD the next play on a gusty fourth-down call. Wilson finished 7-13 for 93 yards and the score.

“It was easy to do. Just based on where we were on the field. Really being more aggressive and kind of showing them the confidence,” Payton said of the decision.

Overall, Payton was pleased with his QB.

“He was sharp. He’s had a good week of practice and we’ll keep working,” Payton said.

The Broncos will have four more training camp practices this coming week before a second exhibition contest next weekend in San Francisco.

