BRONCOS

Five players to watch in the Broncos-Cardinals preseason opener

Aug 11, 2023, 2:39 PM | Updated: 2:46 pm

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

PHOENIX — It’s meaningless, but it matters.

And with starters playing this year for the Denver Broncos in the preseason, it probably matters a bit more than it did last year.

Of course, in the 2022 preseason, then-coach Nathaniel Hackett rested almost all of his starters. As it turned out, something DID matter from the three-game warmup slate, as the 42-15 throttling the Broncos absorbed to the Buffalo Bills

RB JALEEL McLAUGHLIN

On a daily basis, the undrafted rookie rips off one explosive run after another. His vision, acceleration and smooth changes of direction frequently leave defenders grasping. But game action can be different. He passed the first test: carrying over his proficiency to when the Broncos donned full pads beginning July 31. This is the next examination.

TE ALBERT OKWUEGBUNAM

The fourth-year veteran needs to make himself indispensable. That means having a larger role on special teams and being so effective in the passing game that the Broncos can’t afford to cut him. Unfortunately for Okwuegbunam, splash plays in training camp have been scarce. With Chris Manhertz missing practice time this week due to an injury, he could have a few more opportunities.

EDGE RUSHER NIK BONITTO

The 2022 second-round selection appears to be one of the Broncos’ most improved players this summer. But will the Cardinals run at him — as opponents often did last year when he was on the field? If so, this is a chance for him to show his progress. Bonitto has done well at backside pursuit of running backs, chasing them away from opening lanes up the middle to the opposite side from which he aligns before the snap. He hustles. But how well will he hold up at the point of attack? That could determine how much playing time he receives when the regular season dawns.

KICKERS BRETT MAHER AND ELLIOTT FRY

Listed as co-No. 1 kickers on the depth chart — and delivering accuracy through most of their work in training camp — the work when the lights go on will carry a fair amount of weight. One hopes the Broncos offense cobbles together enough substantial drives in the next three games to create a reasonable sample size for both to have a fair, game-time evaluation.

