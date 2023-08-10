Which Broncos are under the most pressure this season?

I feel there’s an uneasy truce between the Broncos and Broncos Country. Fans want to believe in Sean Payton and the changes he can single handedly bring to this organization. Fans want to believe Russell Wilson is on the brink of one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history.

But, lets face it. Broncos Country has been burned a lot over the last several years and they will be quick to turn on this team if they get off to a slow start. Witness the booing last year that begin quickly in the Broncos’ home opener followed by the fans derisively counting down the play clock as the Broncos’ Keystone Cops offense struggled to get the snap off in time.

So I give you the top five Broncos facing the most pressure from Broncos Country:

5. Sean Payton

I really don’t believe he faces that much pressure. No matter what happens this season, he isn’t going anywhere. But, he’s come in with so much hype and his own comments have already made him a national lightning rod that he does need to back it all up otherwise running the risk of looking foolish. So, some pressure. But not much.

4. Randy Gregory

Classic case of free agency gone bad. Gregory left the Cowboys at the altar to sign last minute with the Broncos. It represented a coup for George Paton. But Gregory came with a lot of red flags and his injury -plagued first year with the Broncos was a bust. The good news with him is the only question is health. If he’s healthy, the dude can flat out play and could make a significant difference in those four matchups with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

3. Jerry Jeudy

Very quickly in his young career Jeudy has arrived at a crossroads. What are you going to be? The uber-talented stud from Alabama that was widely regarded as the best receiver coming out in maybe the greatest wide receiver class of all-time, or, just another guy who’s always going to be a tease and is on his way to journeyman status? Broncos Country has tired of Jeudy’s act and wants results.

2. Vance Joseph

Listening to him talk the other day for the first time since coming back to Denver, it’s obvious that VJ has grown and matured as a coach. I root for him. But, he’s taking over a defense that has been the best part of this team throughout the Gong Show of the last several years. If this defense falters at all, VJ will get the blame. Maybe not fair, but his run here as head coach was so bad there are still lingering bad feelings from Broncos Country that will make him an easy target.

1. Russell Wilson

Obvious no-brainer. Talk about a crossroads season! All that’s on the line for Russ is either re-establish himself as a future Hall of Famer or play himself out of Denver and likely into that pool of veteran QBs who are battling for a job or simply keeping the seat warm until the hot-shot, can’t-miss, young draft pick is ready to take over. Hey, Russ – No pressure!

