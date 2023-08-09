Sean Payton discusses Arizona’s bad turf, how it affects decisions

It’s no secret that the turf at the Arizona Cardinals stadium didn’t hold up well in last season’s Super Bowl.

Plenty was made of it after multiple Chiefs and Eagles players were slipping all over the place.

Well, the surface at State Farm stadium was back in the news this week. The field is reportedly “not in good condition” and “chopped up” already.

That caught the attention of Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who was asked about it after training camp practice on Wednesday. They’ll be aware of it before Denver opens up the preseason on Friday night in Glendale.

“We’ll go out, as best we can ahead of the game and get an idea of which shoes,” Payton said. “They had trouble with the Super Bowl there. I don’t know if it’s the same field. I know they practice there all during training camp,” Payton said.

Payton said in his experience it’s always been a “fast, firm field,” even though the surface “may not be as green.” Still, it’ll be on the coaching staff’s mind.

“We’ll pay attention to it when we get there. And if we have to change what we’re wearing, then that’s part of the deal,” Payton said.

As far if he’ll hold any starters out because of concerns, Payton simply said “no.”

That includes edge-rushers Randy Gregory and Frank Clark, who are both expected to play according to Payton. Gregory has a long injury history and Clark’s missed a chunk of camp, but they’ll be out there.

Let’s hope this is not an issue come the end of Friday’s game, but unfortunately bad turf is always worth watching, as it can cause severe injuries.

