Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton discusses Arizona’s bad turf, how it affects decisions

Aug 9, 2023, 1:38 PM

Arizona turf...

(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

It’s no secret that the turf at the Arizona Cardinals stadium didn’t hold up well in last season’s Super Bowl.

Plenty was made of it after multiple Chiefs and Eagles players were slipping all over the place.

Well, the surface at State Farm stadium was back in the news this week. The field is reportedly “not in good condition” and “chopped up” already.

That caught the attention of Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who was asked about it after training camp practice on Wednesday. They’ll be aware of it before Denver opens up the preseason on Friday night in Glendale.

“We’ll go out, as best we can ahead of the game and get an idea of which shoes,” Payton said. “They had trouble with the Super Bowl there. I don’t know if it’s the same field. I know they practice there all during training camp,” Payton said.

Payton said in his experience it’s always been a “fast, firm field,” even though the surface “may not be as green.” Still, it’ll be on the coaching staff’s mind.

“We’ll pay attention to it when we get there. And if we have to change what we’re wearing, then that’s part of the deal,” Payton said.

As far if he’ll hold any starters out because of concerns, Payton simply said “no.”

That includes edge-rushers Randy Gregory and Frank Clark, who are both expected to play according to Payton. Gregory has a long injury history and Clark’s missed a chunk of camp, but they’ll be out there.

Let’s hope this is not an issue come the end of Friday’s game, but unfortunately bad turf is always worth watching, as it can cause severe injuries.

***

Broncos

Credit: Andrew Mason, Denver Sports...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Broncos first depth chart of 2023 offers a few surprises

The Denver Broncos dropped an unofficial preliminary depth chart ahead of their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals

14 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Even when huddling, the Denver Broncos are going up-tempo

Playing a tempo-based game isn't just about getting the no-huddle offense right -- even though that's what the Broncos did Tuesday.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson John Elway...

Cecil Lammey

Is Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson Starting to Cook at Training Camp? Orange and Blue Today 8.08.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes from Denver Broncos training camp. Topics Include: QB Russell Wilson starting to stack days at camp, concerns about the O-Line especially with RT Mike McGlinchey banged up, an exclusive interview with CB Pat Surtain, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

Russell Wilson is excited to play in Broncos preseason opener

A year after not seeing a moment of action during exhibition games, the Broncos quarterback loves the idea of playing on Friday night

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson, No. 1 offense cook at end of Broncos practice

A 75-yard touchdown drive is exactly what Russell Wilson wanted to cook at the end of Broncos practice Tuesday.

2 days ago

Jake Plummer...

Will Petersen

Ex-Bronco QB Jake Plummer offers strong take on curious QB reps

Count Jake Plummer among confused Broncos fans; he's unsure why Russell Wilson isn't getting more reps or why he isn't asking for more

2 days ago

Sean Payton discusses Arizona’s bad turf, how it affects decisions