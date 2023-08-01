Close
Payton acknowledges Russell Wilson’s weight is down, moving well

Aug 1, 2023, 3:52 PM

Sean Payton Russell Wilson...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Much has been made about the weight of Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson this offseason.

Or really, how much he’s lost.

Even though Wilson himself declined to answer how many pounds he’s dropped, it’s clear to anyone observing it’s a significant amount. Some think it’s between 20-25 pounds, a notable number for a QB who was sacked 55 times last season, tied for the most in the NFL.

Now, not all of those were Wilson’s fault, but he certainly didn’t look as nimble as he did with the Seahawks. Luckily, that’s changed.

And it’s not just media members and fans noticing, it’s Wilson’s head coach as well. On Tuesday, Sean Payton offered the most praise yet for his veteran quarterback.

“We are really focused on what he is doing within the offense. Obviously, he is moving around well, his weight is down, he is in really good shape and he’s working really hard,” Payton said.

Wilson seemed to want to be a pocket-passer a year ago, and that didn’t work. He threw just 16 touchdowns in 15 games to go along with 11 interceptions. He can still be in the pocket plenty under Payton, but he’ll be moving around more as well.

“I have been pleased with his progress and where he is at dating back to the offseason and to where we are now into our first full week,” Payton said.

Payton went on to note he wants to get back to what worked well for Wilson in Seattle. He mentioned him throwing the ball 60-yards in the air to Tyler Lockett. Those are the types of plays Payton wants to see, the ones Wilson is best at.

“I’m asking for some of his greatest hits and to make sure we have those song lyrics available. And if not, let’s put them in,” Payton said.

The greatest hits of Wilson would certainly be a welcome sight for Broncos fans. Everyone, including Wilson and Payton, need him to return to form.

If not, some serious changes could be coming next offseason.

***

