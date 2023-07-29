One Broncos running back made an impressive debut at camp

The Denver Broncos opened up training camp for the fans on Friday. It was great to see fans in attendance, and you can tell everyone is excited about what head coach Sean Payton will bring to the table this year.

Can he get the best out of quarterback Russell Wilson? Will running back Javonte Williams look as good as he used to? Does the Broncos defense still lead the way? We’re not going to get definitive answers to these questions, but in training camp, we can gather clues about what the answers will be.

Here are three observations from Friday’s practice.

A Little Much

I believe that Payton will get the best out of Wilson – whatever that may still be. I don’t think Wilson will be an elite quarterback under Payton’s guidance, but I believe he can still play good football and run the system as designed. Payton is designing a system that plays to Wilson’s strengths, and I believe he will be regularly tasked with getting rid of the ball quickly as a passer. I also feel Wilson will be asked to run when all options are exhausted.

Wilson did showcase his rushing ability in practice on Friday, but there were times I would’ve rather seen him challenge the defense with his arm. As I’ve previously written about Wilson in camp, I want to see him throw some interceptions to test his receivers and the coverage.

He didn’t do that on Friday.

Instead, Wilson was quick – perhaps too quick – to run with the ball. I know he’s in better shape, and I know his legs should be part of what he’s asked to do but I want to see better timing as a passer.

He threw one interception on Friday – and that’s not a big deal. However, it was tipped and then picked off because he was late with his timing. He took an extra hitch step and patted the ball (signaling a pass was coming) before firing the ball. Had Wilson thrown the pass on time, perhaps it still would’ve been broken up – or intercepted – but he would’ve challenged his receiver to make a play on the ball.

Nice Debut

Broncos’ fans were treated to watching undrafted RB Jaleel McLaughlin on Friday. He’s a player I’ve been writing about and talking about all off-season, and now fans get to see what I was ranting about.

McLaughlin is from Youngstown State, and he is the all-time leading rusher in college football. There is no doubt he can run the rock, and he showed well as a runner and receiver in practice.

McLaughlin is a blur. He is extremely fast, and his pad speed makes him difficult to catch when he gets by defenders. He was able to take short passes and turn them into long gains, and McLaughlin is a great receiver – not just a good receiver. He’s got the capability of running routes like a receiver, making him even more frustrating to match up against. As a speed player, he’s not afraid to mix it up in between the tackles. He can get skinny and only needs a small crease to take it to the house.

In addition to using his speed as a runner and receiver, McLaughlin was getting work as a punt returner. This added ability could help him make the 53-man roster, especially since WR/KR Montrell Washington struggled mightily with a muffed punt and a misjudged punt that fell in front of him. This is a battle to watch for players who will fill out the end of the roster. I think McLaughlin could be a great no.3 back on the depth chart behind power backs Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine.

Talented Reserves

For years and years, I wanted the Broncos to select an inside linebacker with a premium pick in the NFL draft, and for years and years, they never did. It was a position they seemed to ignore early in drafts, and the Broncos chose other ways (mid-round picks, free agents, UDFAs) to fill the position. I haven’t been happy with the ILB room since the days of Danny Trevathan and company years ago.

That’s all changed now – and the Broncos did it without that premium pick. Josey Jewell is the leader in the room, and he’s developed into a fine player who doesn’t need to come off the field on third down. Coming out of college, Jewell had coverage questions because of his lack of length and speed. He’s always used his intelligence to stay ahead of the play, and that allows him to play faster in coverage.

Alex Singleton is a tackling machine. He hunts the ball, and he’s a sound tackler. I’m not expecting him to do more in coverage, but you love what he brings to the field as a run-stuffer for the Broncos’ defense.

Behind those two starters, the Broncos have two players who could easily be starters in this league. The Broncos have quality depth for the first time in a long time at the ILB position with Jonas Griffth and rookie Drew Sanders. If they didn’t have Jewell or Singleton, the Broncos would be more than fine with a talent like Griffith and the upside of Sanders. Griffith was the best player on the field when the second-team defense was out there. He’s incredibly athletic, and it’s a boost for the team to have him as a reserve.

***



Follow @CecilLammey