Russell Wilson goes full Talladega Nights, not trying to get second

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson had a Ricky Bobby moment on Friday. Or maybe a Reese Bobby moment.

After Day 1 of training camp, the quarterback was asked about new head coach Sean Payton putting high expectations on the team, including wanting to make the playoffs this year.

Wilson didn’t quite nail the iconic line from the movie “Talladega Nights,” but eventually came close.

“We put on our cleats and put on our pads and train as hard as we do every day because we want to be the best in the world,” Wilson said. “We don’t want to be second place. And, anything not first is second, or last in my opinion.”

Our own Andrew Mason captured the funny answer.

"Anything not first is second — or last, in my opinion." Russell Wilson, channeling his inner Ricky Bobby — or specifically, his father, Reese Bobby. Of course, as Reese later noted … "Hell, Ricky, I was high when I said that!" pic.twitter.com/Pvuj050cU1 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 28, 2023

Wilson’s not wrong.

Only one team is happy at the end of year and that’s the group that wins the Super Bowl. The Broncos have a long way to go before they think about that, but it’s the truth.

In the meantime, a playoff berth would suffice to satisfy fans this year. It’s been since 2015, a championship year, that Broncos Country got a taste of the postseason.

