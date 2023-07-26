Close
Why the Broncos added Brett Maher for their kicker competition

Jul 26, 2023, 5:53 PM

Brett Maher...

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Brett Maher didn’t just drop on the Broncos’ doorstep in the last week. He had a tryout with the team in May after the decision to release Brandon McManus.

“At that time, we were a little bit off contract-wise,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

So, the Broncos signed the well-traveled Elliott Fry. And during minicamp, they hosted 11-year veteran Randy Bullock for a tryout.

But as it turned out, Maher never dropped off their radar. For one thing, Payton knows him well. In 2021, when Payton’s New Orleans Saints cycled through a parade of kickers when trying to replace the injured Wil Lutz, it was Maher who finally stabilized the position. He hit 89 percent of his field-goal attempts after becoming the Saints’ placekicker that season.

So, when Lutz returned in 2022, Maher moved to Dallas. He was even better, drilling 91 percent of his 32 field-goal attempts.

And then came a Monday night on January in Tampa. The Cowboys throttled the Buccaneers, 31-14. But Maher missed four consecutive extra points.

“We like his talent. Obviously, he had a tough game, but, shoot, when you look at the body of work, it’s been pretty impressive,” Payton said.

And now Payton and the Broncos hope that they’re getting the regular-season Maher. If that’s the case, they have an upgrade from McManus — if he can beat out Fry.

“We’re happy we could get it done in time for the start of camp,” Payton said.

Let battle commence.

***

