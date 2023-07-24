Close
BRONCOS

Announcers revealed for three Broncos games, no Nantz / Romo

Jul 24, 2023, 1:14 PM

Jim Nantz Tony Romo Tracy Wolfson...

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

We know the announcers for the first three games of the Denver Broncos season.

And they won’t be getting the No. 1 crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson for any of the three contests against the Raiders, Commanders and Dolphins.

Apparently even the presence of new head coach Sean Payton didn’t warrant that from network executives. A down year from Russell Wilson and a lot of national TV embarrassments in 2022 has the Broncos low on the list of CBS.

For Week 1 against Las Vegas, it will be Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely and Tiffany Blackmon on the call. For Week 2 versus the Commanders the booth will consist of Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala. It’ll be Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins in Week 3 in Miami.

This isn’t necessarily a shocker, but it feels like ages since the Broncos got Nantz and Romo on a call for a game that wasn’t against the Chiefs or on a holiday. All these announcer groupings are talented, but there’s something about having the No. 1 crew on a game that makes it feel bigger.

Denver’s first national TV game won’t be until Week 6 in Kansas City. That’s on Thursday Night Football and will be an Amazon Prime broadcast.

That’s a far cry from a season ago, when the Broncos had national TV games in four of their first six outings. Those didn’t end well, with Denver posting a 1-3 record and their lone win coming over the 49ers by a score of 11-10.

***

