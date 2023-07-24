The initial PUP list provides mostly good news for the Broncos

I’ve been able to travel around the country over the last few weeks. I love this country, and I appreciate all the kind people I run into on my travels – especially when I run into Denver Broncos fans outside of the state of Colorado.

I like – nay love – Broncos Country. This city lives and dies with the Broncos, and the fans are ready to believe in HC Sean Payton’s plan. I’m excited for training camp to begin this week.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

Not Ready and Ready for Camp

We are just days away from Broncos camp. On Sunday, the Broncos placed OLB Baron Browning and WR Kendall Hinton on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Additionally, the team placed WR KJ Hamler and NT Mike Purcell on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

We knew that Browning would need to be placed on the PUP list, and he might not even be ready for the start of the regular season. It could be a blow to the Broncos’ defense that will manifest so long as Browning misses time. Hinton is a fine player, but this injury may keep him from making the final roster. Purcell might be a surprise cut for some after the preseason is done, and I’ve got more to say about Hamler is just a bit.

Not on this list was RB Javonte Williams, OLB Aaron Patrick, WR Tim Patrick and rookie S J.L. Skinner. This is great news for the Broncos. Williams will be ready for Week 1 where he can split time with Samaje Perine. Aaron Patrick is a talented rusher and special teams player who now has a much better chance to make the team. Tim Patrick is one of the team’s best big-bodied receiver who could be in line for a larger role if (when?) WR Courtland Sutton is traded. Skinner was one of my favorite sleepers at the safety position this year, and I think he eventually has star potential in this league.

In related non-moves, Javonte Williams (ACL), Aaron Patrick (ACL), Tim Patrick (ACL), JL Skinner (pec) avoided PUP. They're ready to go for start of camp. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 23, 2023

We’ll see what happens with these players as the regular season draws near.

Best in the League

There is no doubt that CB Pat Surtain is the best player on the Broncos’ roster. Last week, it made it through the news cycle that Surtain was ranked as the best cornerback in the league. I laughed when I saw the headline and didn’t even need to click to find out who picked Surtain as the no.1 cornerback in all of football.

What the hell took so long? Surtain came into the league as a player with the potential to be a Pro Bowl-caliber player from day one. He’s done that, and is his secons season we saw him take his game to a different level. If you know football – really know the game – then you know Surtain’s skill set is rare. His length, speed, athleticism, nose for the ball, and football intelligence make him the total package. Off the field, Surtain is a model citizen who every parent should want their kids to look up to.

I’m glad Surtain is getting the accolades, but it’s for people who need to catch up. I’ve studied football professionally for 20 years, and I’ve rarely seen a corner like him. Surtain is truly special – and that’s why I considered him a “can’t miss” prospect. In fact, I don’t think Surtain has peaked as a player. Yes, Surtain can even be better going forward.

.@PatSurtainll held his first ever youth football camp and it was definitely one for the books 📕 pic.twitter.com/fvGfmCWKxf — NFL (@NFL) July 22, 2023

It’s a blessing to have a player like Surtain on the roster – and not just for football reasons. Every Broncos fan needs to enjoy the time we get to see Surtain on the field just like we used to enjoy watching Champ Bailey years ago. Like Bailey, Surtain is the best in the league.

(Not So) Surprise Cut?

As aforementioned, the Broncos made some transactions before veterans report to camp this week. I’ve written about players who might have to miss some time in the regular season, but I think there’s one player who might not make the 53-man roster. There’s a good chance we will see WR K.J. Hamler as a not-so-surprise cut before the roster is finalized.

I hope I’m wrong – for Hamler and the Broncos. The former second-round pick is one of the hardest-working players on the roster, and I’ve seen his recovery from multiple injuries that would have ended other’s careers. Hamler has fought off mental struggles during recovery, weight loss issues, and setbacks to stay with the team. Off the field, Hamler is the type of player you should root for.

On the field, Hamler is a potential playmaker. He still has incredible speed to blow by defenders like they’re standing still. Hamler gets to top speed in a hurry, and he doesn’t lose much speed when he changes direction. If healthy, he should make the final roster because of his skill as a receiver and return man.

We've placed OLB Baron Browning & WR Kendall Hinton on the Physically Unable to Perform list and WR KJ Hamler & NT Mike Purcell on the Non-Football Injury list. 📰 » https://t.co/OxMTXQAaGE pic.twitter.com/ALcnsMV4bo — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 23, 2023

Would it be a surprise if Hamler is released? No, not really. The NFL is a brutal business and talented players get cut all the time. Players who have battled through major injuries like Hamler should get the benefit of the doubt. If I’m making the 53-man roster right now, Hamler is out, but – again – I hope I’m wrong.

Great to Go Home

I’m not able to travel that much during the football season – and certainly not during the draft season (unless it’s for work). I love road trips, so it was fun during the month of July to hit the road and see some country. I got to go new places in Idaho, Utah, and Oregon. However, my favorite place was just going home – to Grover, Colorado.

There’s an old saying that “you can never go home” but you can – even though things have changed somewhat in the small town I grew up in. Grover is so small that this is the first year there are no athletics in either junior high or high school. You read that right, most classes don’t have enough kids to put together a sports team. Some classes in Grover have only a few kids, and there are rumblings that one day – if enrollment does not expand – the school could be shut down. Grover is so small that kids have had to join former rival schools (like Briggsdale or Prairie) just to play sports.

Outside of the community in town (population less than 100), the ranch community remains strong. I was able to spend time with my best friend for my entire life, Eric Hoffman, checking cows and it was exhilarating. I talk for a living, and I don’t get to do things like riding horses as much as I used to. It was good to spend time with Eric, and then I journeyed to see my Dad and spent some quality time with him doing chores. I love what I do, but the NFL does not slow down at all until the month of July. It was good to get away by going home.

Spending the weekend at Cheyenne Frontier Days and back home in the country was EXACTLY what I needed before the craziness of #BroncosCamp later this week. What's your favorite getaway #BroncosCountry? pic.twitter.com/wiLyHYALpF — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) July 23, 2023

What’s your favorite getaway? Hit me up on social media and let me know!

