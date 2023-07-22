Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BLOGS

Colorado women carry the U.S. to opening World Cup win

Jul 21, 2023, 9:06 PM

Sophia Smith and Lindsay Horan...

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images )

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images )

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

The United States Women’s National Team is seeking a historic three-peat in the World Cup. Their quest got off to a good start, as they rolled to a 3-0 win over Vietnam in their opening game.

All three goals were scored by players with Colorado connections. Sophia Smith found the back of the net for the first two goals; she’s from Windsor and went to Fossil Ridge High School. The third and final goal went to Lindsay Horan; she’s from Golden.

Here’s a look at Smith’s first goal:

Here’s her second of the game:

And finally, here’s Horan’s score to make it 3-0:

It was a great night for the U.S. It was also a great night for the state of Colorado.

***

Blogs

Brett Maher...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos have found another kicker, one fans will know

Brett Maher missed four extra points for the Cowboys in a win at Tampa last year; he is the only player in any NFL game since 1932 to do that

1 day ago

Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

Deion Sanders’s girlfriend says surgeries this week were a success

Deion Sanders had to have blood clots removed for a second time, plus a procedure to straighten the three remaining toes on his left foot

1 day ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Will Petersen

CU QB Shedeur Sanders has perfect response on feeling pressure

"Well, I'm a Sanders, you know I don't feel pressure. That's the thing, it's in my blood. I don't get nervous," Shedeur Sanders said on ESPN

1 day ago

Melvin Gordon...

Andrew Mason

Former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is back in the NFL

Melvin Gordon, whose three seasons with the Broncos were both productive and maligned, found a new home as training camp neared.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson’s Madden rating is his worst to open a season since his rookie year

Russell Wilson's Madden rating -- a 99 as recently as October 2020 -- is now 77, behind 16 quarterbacks around the NFL.

1 day ago

reg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner and Rob Walton...

Will Petersen

Broncos record for most expensive sale shattered by Washington

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group (WPFOG) bought the Broncos last summer for $4.65 billion, a record broken by the Commanders sale

1 day ago

Colorado women carry the U.S. to opening World Cup win