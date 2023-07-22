Colorado women carry the U.S. to opening World Cup win

The United States Women’s National Team is seeking a historic three-peat in the World Cup. Their quest got off to a good start, as they rolled to a 3-0 win over Vietnam in their opening game.

All three goals were scored by players with Colorado connections. Sophia Smith found the back of the net for the first two goals; she’s from Windsor and went to Fossil Ridge High School. The third and final goal went to Lindsay Horan; she’s from Golden.

Here’s a look at Smith’s first goal:

SOPHIA SMITH SCORES THE @USWNT'S FIRST GOAL IN THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7zBnGYfhQh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

Here’s her second of the game:

SOPHIA SMITH WITH HER SECOND OF THE NIGHT‼️ pic.twitter.com/FBDaqMspCA — World Sports Network (@WSNsports) July 22, 2023

And finally, here’s Horan’s score to make it 3-0:

Sophia Smith sets up the Captain Lindsay Horan for the third goal for the USWNT 🫡🫡 #USA #WWCNOW pic.twitter.com/kZODjsReNp — Back Sports Page (@BackSportsPage) July 22, 2023

It was a great night for the U.S. It was also a great night for the state of Colorado.

