Report: Broncos have found another kicker, one fans will know

The Denver Broncos are bringing in another kicker, according to a report late Friday afternoon.

And it’s a name fans will recognize, but maybe for not the right reasons.

#Broncos have agreed to terms with veteran kicker Brett Maher per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 21, 2023

Brett Maher missed four extra points for the Cowboys in the wild card win at Tampa Bay in the playoffs last year. He is the only player in any NFL game since 1932 to miss four extra points in a game, regular-season or playoffs.

Even Peyton Manning was absolutely baffled by Maher’s brutal night.

Peyton Manning is all of us reacting to the Cowboys’ third missed extra point pic.twitter.com/y1VzcE5ZZ9 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 17, 2023

Maher has hit 90 percent of his field-goal attempts in the last two regular seasons. And despite his PAT woes last January, he connected on both of his postseason field-goal attempts.

It’s an interesting signing by Broncos head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton, but clearly they saw enough from Maher earlier this offseason when they brought him in for a tryout.

Denver currently has Elliott Fry on the roster as well, so we’ll see if he sticks around and is competition for Maher, or if the team moves on.

The Broncos are on the hunt for a new kicker after releasing Super Bowl 50 champion Brandon McManus in May.

***