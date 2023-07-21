Close
Broncos record for most expensive sale shattered by Washington

Jul 21, 2023, 10:37 AM

reg Penner, Carrie Walton Penner and Rob Walton...

Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The sale of the Denver Broncos was the largest in North American sports.

Until now.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group (WPFOG) bought the Broncos last summer for $4.65 billion from the Pat Bowlen Trust. It was, at the time, the most ever paid for an NFL team by a wide margin. The Panthers went for $2.275 billion in 2018.

But on Thursday, the tumultuous tenure of Dan Snyder finally ended in Washington, as a group led by Josh Harris purchased the Commanders for $6.05 billion. Harris also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

NBA legend Magic Johnson joins Harris, who also made a competitive run for Denver last year. Former Broncos president / CEO Joe Ellis and his fellow trustees ultimately went with the WPFOG, as their leader Robson Walton is worth more than $60 billion.

Robson’s son-in-law Greg Penner is now the CEO of the Broncos and runs things on a day-to-day basis along with his wife Carrie Walton-Penner, Robson’s daughter.

Maybe the WPFOG got a “good” deal in the grand scheme of things? It’s more money than most of us can comprehend, but considering the Commanders went for $1.4 billion more a year later, it looks like a good investment.

***

