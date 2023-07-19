Three things Russell Wilson must do during Broncos training camp

The Denver Broncos begin training camp at Centura Health Training Center next week. New head coach Sean Payton is trying to build the Broncos into a playoff contender, and that work begins in camp.

All eyes are going to be on quarterback Russell Wilson. How does he mesh with Payton? Was last year just a fluke? How much does Wilson have left in the tank? We won’t get definitive answers in camp, but we will be able to gather clues as to what the future holds for the veteran quarterback.

So, what are the three things Wilson must do in camp? Let’s take a look.

Listen

It sounds simple, but first and foremost, Wilson must hang on to every word Payton tells him during practice. Players want to be coached, and Payton is not going to hold anything back. I’m sure there are times things will get heated – because they need to – between players and coaches at some times. I’m okay with that, and so is Wilson. I’ve heard that Wilson wants the coaching Payton is going to give him. I appreciate how Wilson is willing to learn under Payton’s guidance. Learning begins with listening, and Wilson needs to take everything Payton tells him to heart. I believe he will, and I believe however much Wilson has remaining in the tank will be drawn out this year – because of Payton but also because of Wilson’s willingness to listen.

Everyone knows last year was terrible for Wilson – and above all else, HE understands that. Wilson holds himself to a high standard, and he has a tremendous work ethic. Obviously he knows last year was not his best, and I’m sure he’s ready to quiet the doubters. He is unlikely to say it publicly, but shutting up the “haters” would be a welcome sight. The best way to prevent more chatter about how your game has fallen off is to listen to Payton and follow his guidance.

That doesn’t mean “be a robot” but it’s more of a trust thing. Trust what Payton is setting up for you, and that’s something Wilson could not have established last year with Hackett as the first-time (only time?) head coach had no idea what he was doing. Wilson was left on his own far too long in 2022. He has an ally in Payton, and it’s in both of their best interests to play good football. That starts with having a good plan and then executing that plan as designed.

Throw Interceptions

I know it may sound odd, but I want to see Wilson throwing interceptions during practice. That’s the best time to test the defense and try and let his playmakers make something happen with the ball down the field. I’m not going to think it’s a big deal if Wilson is throwing interceptions in practice. I want him to find the limits for his receivers, and I want him to sharpen his skill against one of the best defenses in the league.

You know who threw a lot of interceptions in camp? Peyton Manning. You know who didn’t throw a lot of interceptions in the regular seasno? Peyton Manning. I’d like to see Wilson take those same strides that made Manning one of the greatest passers in NFL history.

The Broncos are going to run the heck out of the ball in 2023. Wilson may not have many times to take chances during the regular season. When the game is at hand, expect guys like RB Javonte Williams and RB Samaje Perine to do the heavy lifting. That means Wilson needs to work out the kinks in the passing game during practice and the preseason. You have to break a few eggs to make an omlete, and you have to throw some picks to know what your guys can and can’t do. Throw those picks in practice – not in the regular season – and everything will be more than fine.

Get Rid of the Ball Quickly

Wilson has been one of the most sacked quarterbacks during his time in the NFL. Some of that is on the shoddy protection he had in Seattle (and in Denver), and part of that is on him holding onto the ball too long. This goes back to the first point of listening, and I believe Wilson will do that.

Payton is going to craft an offense where Wilson doesn’t have to do everything. Instead of having no plan other than “go make a play Russ” like Hackett, Payton is going to scheme things for Wilson to succeed. The first thing Broncos fans should see at practice is an offense that gets rid of the ball quickly. Guys are going to be open early, and it’s on Wilson to hit those players on time.

I believe timing within the structure of this offense is the biggest thing for Wilson in camp. He needs to have his footwork and hitches timed up with the route combinations properly. It’s a beautiful choreography when done properly, but that’s going to take time and practice. Good thing we’ll have about a month’s worth of practice to get Wilson ready to get rid of the ball quickly.

