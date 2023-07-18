Bruce Brown describes ‘personal’ series for Nuggets against Lakers

The Denver Nuggets and Bruce Brown took their Western Conference Finals series against the Lakers personally.

At least, that’s what the former Denver guard told Theo Pinson on a recent podcast called “The Tidal League.”

Brown, who signed a lucrative deal with the Indiana Pacers this offseason, spoke to Pinson for more than an hour and hit on a ton of topics.

But perhaps the most interesting might be the “personal” nature of the series against Los Angeles, and how engaged superstar Nikola Jokic was on the court.

A fair warning: the following clip contains some explicit language.

Bruce Brown says that the Nuggets/Lakers series was personal for them 👀 He says he doesn’t know why but even Joker ‘wasn’t playing no games’ with the Lakers 💯 pic.twitter.com/l1dEGoTxo6 — Swipa (@SwipaCam) July 18, 2023

“I think that series for us was more personal than any other series,” Brown says. “Don’t know why, but it was like you’re at their neck.”

And as for Jokic?

“I’ve never seen Nikola, like, speak on the court. He wasn’t talking s*** but he was like into the game,” Brown says. “He was playing no games. Like he had something to prove, and he’s the best player in the world.”

It’s a fascinating peek behind the curtain from Brown, as it’s clear Jokic knew he could silence his critics once and for all by beating LeBron James and the hated Lakers. And not only did Denver take the series, they swept L.A. in convincing fashion.

The whole conversation is worth your time, as Brown holds absolutely nothing back. He speaks on how he knew the Nuggets had the Lakers in Game 4, partying in Vegas with Jokic, why Minnesota might have been the toughest series of the playoffs and plenty more.

You can watch the full conversation right here.

