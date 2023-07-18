Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Bruce Brown describes ‘personal’ series for Nuggets against Lakers

Jul 18, 2023, 4:10 PM

LeBron James, Nuggets...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets and Bruce Brown took their Western Conference Finals series against the Lakers personally.

At least, that’s what the former Denver guard told Theo Pinson on a recent podcast called “The Tidal League.”

Brown, who signed a lucrative deal with the Indiana Pacers this offseason, spoke to Pinson for more than an hour and hit on a ton of topics.

But perhaps the most interesting might be the “personal” nature of the series against Los Angeles, and how engaged superstar Nikola Jokic was on the court.

A fair warning: the following clip contains some explicit language.

“I think that series for us was more personal than any other series,” Brown says. “Don’t know why, but it was like you’re at their neck.”

And as for Jokic?

“I’ve never seen Nikola, like, speak on the court. He wasn’t talking s*** but he was like into the game,” Brown says. “He was playing no games. Like he had something to prove, and he’s the best player in the world.”

It’s a fascinating peek behind the curtain from Brown, as it’s clear Jokic knew he could silence his critics once and for all by beating LeBron James and the hated Lakers. And not only did Denver take the series, they swept L.A. in convincing fashion.

The whole conversation is worth your time, as Brown holds absolutely nothing back. He speaks on how he knew the Nuggets had the Lakers in Game 4, partying in Vegas with Jokic, why Minnesota might have been the toughest series of the playoffs and plenty more.

You can watch the full conversation right here.

***

Nuggets

Hunter Tyson...

Jake Shapiro

Early returns show Nuggets GM Calvin Booth hit another home run

The Denver Nuggets drafted three rookies early this summer and the early returns on one of them are extremely promising

2 days ago

Jay Huff...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Nuggets put finishing touches on roster, add 7-footer

The Denver Nuggets added their third and final two-way contact player in seven-foot-tall 25-year-old Jay Huff

2 days ago

Jamal Murray Canada...

Will Petersen

Jamal Murray ready for more hoops, to play for Canada at World Cup

Nuggets superstar Jamal Murray is fresh off an NBA title and an ESPY, but he's already itching to get back on the court for Canada

5 days ago

Braxton Key...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Nuggets add big forward who flashed at summer league

The Denver Nuggets bulked up the back end of their roster late Thursday night, picking up Braxton Key on a two-way deal

5 days ago

Darvin Ham...

Jake Shapiro

Darvin Ham says it ain’t over with ‘Lakers Daddy’ Michael Malone

The Denver Nuggets, they've spent the entire day living firmly rent-free in the Los Angeles Lakers heads and their coach is joining the fight

6 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers peg Nikola Jokic as slight favorite for 2024 NBA MVP

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is at the top of NBA MVP odds, but there's one shocking miss from the top three

6 days ago

Bruce Brown describes ‘personal’ series for Nuggets against Lakers