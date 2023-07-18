ROCKIES
Rockies sign all of their picks in pitcher-heavy draft class
Jul 18, 2023
The Rockies’ draft strategy was obvious: Find pitching prospects who can be Major League-ready starting two years from now.
Thus, nine of the Rockies’ first 13 picks were pitchers from four-year colleges. In all, the Rockies selected 14 pitchers, including 11 from Division I. Four of the first six pitchers taken by the Rockies pitched in the 2023 College World Series, led by Tennesseee first-rounder Chase Hollander.
And all are now officially in the fold. Tuesday morning, the Rockies announced that they signed each of their 21 draft choices.
The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have signed all 21 of their 2023 First-Year Player Draft picks and have signed three additional non-drafted free agents.
Just one of the Rockies’ 21 picks did not come from the college ranks: 18th-round right-handed pitcher Yanzel Correa, a product of Puerto Rico’s International Baseball Academy. Another pitcher — right-hander Troy Butler — came from the junior-college ranks in the 20th round.
The Rockies also added three undrafted signees. Two were Division I college pitchers: Oklahoma’s Braden Carmichael and Kansas product Collin Baumgartner.
Colorado’s emphasis on college pitching was obvious, given the lack of pitching depth in the farm system and the profound struggles of an injury-ravaged staff at the Major League level.
Further, by taking pitchers from the four-year college ranks, the Rockies hope to accelerate the developmental timeline with at least some of their new arms.
COLORADO ROCKIES 2023 DRAFT CLASS:
- Round 1 (No. 9 overall): RHP Chase Dollander, Tennessee
- Round 2 (No. 46): LHP Sean Sullivan, Wake Forest
- Competitive Balance Round (No. 65): C/CF/SS Cole Carrigg, San Diego State
- Round 3 (No. 77): RHP Jack Mahoney, South Carolina
- Round 4 (No. 109): LHP Isaiah Coupet, Ohio State
- Round 5 (No. 145): 3B Kyle Karros, UCLA
- Round 6 (No. 172): RHP Cade Denton, Oral Roberts
- Round 7 (No. 202): RHP Seth Halvorsen, Tennessee
- Round 8 (No. 232): SS Braylen Wimmer, South Carolina
- Round 9 (No. 262): C Ben McCabe, Central Florida
- Round 10 (No. 292): RHP Jace Kaminska, Nebraska
- Round 11 (No. 322): LHP Stu Flesland III, Washington
- Round 12 (No. 352): LHP Bryson Hammer, Dallas Baptist
- Round 13 (No. 382): OF Caleb Hobson, Tennessee-Martin
- Round 14: (No. 412): RHP Hunter Mann, Tennessee Tech
- Round 15 (No. 442): C Darius Perry, UCLA
- Round 16 (No. 472): LHP Austin Emener, East Tennessee State
- Round 17 (No. 502): 1B Aidan Longwell, Kent State
- Round 18 (No. 532): RHP Yanzel Correa, International Baseball Academy
- Round 19 (No. 562): LHP Kannon Handy, Colorado Mesa
- Round 20 (No. 592): RHP Troy Butler, Herkimer County (N.Y.) C.C.
