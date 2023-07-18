Rockies sign all of their picks in pitcher-heavy draft class

The Rockies’ draft strategy was obvious: Find pitching prospects who can be Major League-ready starting two years from now.

Thus, nine of the Rockies’ first 13 picks were pitchers from four-year colleges. In all, the Rockies selected 14 pitchers, including 11 from Division I. Four of the first six pitchers taken by the Rockies pitched in the 2023 College World Series, led by Tennesseee first-rounder Chase Hollander.

And all are now officially in the fold. Tuesday morning, the Rockies announced that they signed each of their 21 draft choices.

The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have signed all 21 of their 2023 First-Year Player Draft picks and have signed three additional non-drafted free agents. pic.twitter.com/f8oYIZsGhb — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) July 18, 2023

Just one of the Rockies’ 21 picks did not come from the college ranks: 18th-round right-handed pitcher Yanzel Correa, a product of Puerto Rico’s International Baseball Academy. Another pitcher — right-hander Troy Butler — came from the junior-college ranks in the 20th round.

The Rockies also added three undrafted signees. Two were Division I college pitchers: Oklahoma’s Braden Carmichael and Kansas product Collin Baumgartner.

Colorado’s emphasis on college pitching was obvious, given the lack of pitching depth in the farm system and the profound struggles of an injury-ravaged staff at the Major League level.

Further, by taking pitchers from the four-year college ranks, the Rockies hope to accelerate the developmental timeline with at least some of their new arms.

COLORADO ROCKIES 2023 DRAFT CLASS:

Round 1 (No. 9 overall): RHP Chase Dollander, Tennessee

Round 2 (No. 46): LHP Sean Sullivan, Wake Forest

Competitive Balance Round (No. 65): C/CF/SS Cole Carrigg, San Diego State

Round 3 (No. 77): RHP Jack Mahoney, South Carolina

Round 4 (No. 109): LHP Isaiah Coupet, Ohio State

Round 5 (No. 145): 3B Kyle Karros, UCLA

Round 6 (No. 172): RHP Cade Denton, Oral Roberts

Round 7 (No. 202): RHP Seth Halvorsen, Tennessee

Round 8 (No. 232): SS Braylen Wimmer, South Carolina

Round 9 (No. 262): C Ben McCabe, Central Florida

Round 10 (No. 292): RHP Jace Kaminska, Nebraska

Round 11 (No. 322): LHP Stu Flesland III, Washington

Round 12 (No. 352): LHP Bryson Hammer, Dallas Baptist

Round 13 (No. 382): OF Caleb Hobson, Tennessee-Martin

Round 14: (No. 412): RHP Hunter Mann, Tennessee Tech

Round 15 (No. 442): C Darius Perry, UCLA

Round 16 (No. 472): LHP Austin Emener, East Tennessee State

Round 17 (No. 502): 1B Aidan Longwell, Kent State

Round 18 (No. 532): RHP Yanzel Correa, International Baseball Academy

Round 19 (No. 562): LHP Kannon Handy, Colorado Mesa

Round 20 (No. 592): RHP Troy Butler, Herkimer County (N.Y.) C.C.

