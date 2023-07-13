MLB
MLB drops 2024 schedule featuring several key Rockies games
Jul 13, 2023, 11:51 AM
The Colorado Rockies are probably going to lose 100 games in 2023, but you can Catch The Fever next year on April 5 when Denver opens up another season at Coors Field.
Major League Baseball released the schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday and there are some key dates hardball fans in the Mile High City should know.
March 28: Season Opener at Arizona Diamondbacks
April 5: Home Opener vs Tampa Bay Rays
April 15: Jackie Robinson Day at Philadelphia Phillies
April 27-28: Mexico City Series vs the Houston Astros
May 27: Memorial Day at Coors Field against the Cleveland Guardians
June 14-23: 10-game homestand (longest of the season and part of 17 of 21 games in Denver)
June 19: Juneteenth at Coors Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers
July 4: Independence Day at Coors Field against the Milwaukee Brewers
July 16: MLB All-Star Game
July 22-24: Matchup with Boston Red Sox at Coors Field
July 26-Aug. 4: 10-game road trip (longest of the season)
July 27: Traditional doubleheader at San Francisco Giants, one of two doubleheaders on the league’s slate
Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Matchup with Baltimore Orioles at Coors Field
Sept. 2: Labor Day off day
Sept. 13-15: Weekend set with the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field
The 2024 Colorado Rockies Schedule:
🏠⚾ 4/5 vs. Tampa Bay
🇲🇽 4/27 & 4/28
🎇 7/4, 7/5, & 9/27
🧦7/22-24
🎟️ https://t.co/jtrQJpMNmx pic.twitter.com/vZ1Z2JNjJp
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 13, 2023
The Rockies have a home-heavy June and July but are on the road for a big chunk of the start of the season. The more balanced schedule introduced in 2023, will see the Rockies host the AL teams in 2024 they visited this season. Colorado’s two games internationally will both count as home games, and it’s the second time the Rockies are playing regular-season games south of the border, having done so in Monterrey in 1999, which was the first-ever international MLB game that wasn’t an exhibition.
