MLB drops 2024 schedule featuring several key Rockies games

Jul 13, 2023, 11:51 AM

Brenton Doyle...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies are probably going to lose 100 games in 2023, but you can Catch The Fever next year on April 5 when Denver opens up another season at Coors Field.

Major League Baseball released the schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday and there are some key dates hardball fans in the Mile High City should know.

March 28: Season Opener at Arizona Diamondbacks

April 5: Home Opener vs Tampa Bay Rays

April 15: Jackie Robinson Day at Philadelphia Phillies

April 27-28: Mexico City Series vs the Houston Astros

May 27: Memorial Day at Coors Field against the Cleveland Guardians

June 14-23: 10-game homestand (longest of the season and part of 17 of 21 games in Denver)

June 19: Juneteenth at Coors Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers

July 4: Independence Day at Coors Field against the Milwaukee Brewers

July 16: MLB All-Star Game

July 22-24: Matchup with Boston Red Sox at Coors Field

July 26-Aug. 4: 10-game road trip (longest of the season)

July 27: Traditional doubleheader at San Francisco Giants, one of two doubleheaders on the league’s slate

Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Matchup with Baltimore Orioles at Coors Field

Sept. 2: Labor Day off day

Sept. 13-15: Weekend set with the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field

The Rockies have a home-heavy June and July but are on the road for a big chunk of the start of the season. The more balanced schedule introduced in 2023, will see the Rockies host the AL teams in 2024 they visited this season. Colorado’s two games internationally will both count as home games, and it’s the second time the Rockies are playing regular-season games south of the border, having done so in Monterrey in 1999, which was the first-ever international MLB game that wasn’t an exhibition.

***

