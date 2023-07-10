Expect Javonte Williams to be the Broncos starting running back

My summer break rolls on, and the news in the NFL is down to a slow trickle. Even though there’s not much going on, I’m always thinking about football – and pondering what could happen with the Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos in 2023.

I like when all is quiet on the football front, because I know things are going to ramp up in a huge way as soon as training camp begins at the end of this month.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Ready to Go

Some players recover faster than others. I always think back to former Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson when I think of players who recover at an incredible pace. Peterson suffered a knee injury in 2011 after 12 games, but he was able to come back for the start of the 2012 season and rushed for a career-high 2,097 yards – just eight yards short of the all-time single-season rushing record held by Eric Dickerson (2,105 in 1984). Not many players can recover from a knee injury in under 12 months and look like their old self (or even better).

Broncos starting RB Javonte Williams may be one of those guys.

Williams has been participating this offseason at OTAs and mandatory minicamp. I was surprised by how much he was able to do in the spring because he’s coming back from a knee injury suffered last October. Most players would only begin to be ready for action 12 months after an ACL injury. Williams has been ready since the spring, and he’s coming back from not just an ACL injury but a multiple-ligament injury that threatened to keep him out for part of the 2023 season.

Instead, Williams is trending towards being ready for the start of training camp as a full participant. Because of that, Williams could be ready to resume playing at the start of the regular season. That’s phenomenal considering what he’s coming back from. I believe the Broncos will use Williams and free agent addition Samaje Perine to soften up opponents. If Williams was limited or had to miss time, Perine has the capability of being a quality starting running back. With Williams trending towards being fully ready for Week 1, I think both backs will be used extensively. This keeps both power backs fresh, and it allows the Broncos to continue bludgeoning opponents down after down.

#Broncos RB Javonte Williams is expected to be ready for the season , per @espn #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/vUtzB1wtzI — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) July 9, 2023

We’ll see what Payton’s plan is for Williams in the preseason, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him limited or a non-participant in the exhibition games. When the regular season begins, I fully expect Williams to be out there as the starter.

***

How Much Value?

I’ve been playing fantasy football since 1993, and I’ve been on the Denver airwaves talking about it since 2003. I understand that most Fantasy GMs begin getting ready for their drafts in August, sometime in July. There’s nothing like catching up on what’s happening in the NFL during the summer months for most players out there. However, I’m always thinking about fantasy football – because I love it but also because it’s my job.

When looking at the history of Payton and his quarterbacks, many interesting numbers start to emerge. Can QB Russell Wilson produce like a QB1 in 2023? The simple answer is yes, but how often are you going to be plugging him into your lineup? Everyone can agree that if Wilson does produce like a top-12 fantasy quarterback, he’s going to be more towards the bottom half of those startable quarterbacks. That means there are going to be QB2-level quarterbacks with better matchups that might be more enticing to start.

Wilson will play good football this year, and he will be efficient under Payton. Even though I know he’ll be improved from last year (it would be difficult to be worse), I know the Broncos want to run the ball a lot. With Williams and Perine doing the heavy lifting, and with the defense making aggressive plays, Wilson won’t have to do much. There will be matchups, like games against the Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Chargers, where the offense is going to have to put up more points, but in most contests the Broncos offense should be more steady than explosive.

Sean Payton QBs [2018-2021] Taysom Hill: 20.5 fantasy points per start

Drew Brees (age: 39-41): 19.8

Trevor Siemian: 18.0

Jameis Winston: 17.2

Teddy Bridewater: 17.1 Last year's QB11 (Justin Herbert): 17.1 Russell Wilson: ADP QB18 — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) July 9, 2023

Wilson is no doubt a value for fantasy GMs out there but how much of a value? However, I’m not banking on him to produce as other quarterbacks have done under Payton. Yes, he will improve from last year. Yes, he looked better at the end of last season. However, I think this run-heavy team and suffocating defense will limit the amount of times Wilson needs to win through the air – thus, limiting his fantasy value.

***

Under the Radar No More

I know that undrafted RB Jaleel McLaughlin can play in this league. The best scouts with teams and in the media also have a high opinion of the Broncos’ rookie back. At Youngstown State, it was clear that McLaughlin had the top-tier skill as a rusher and receiver to make plays in the NFL. He’s currently buried on the depth chart with the Broncos, but McLaughlin could be a “fast riser” in the preseason.

McLaughlin has the speed to flip the field anytime he touches the ball. Even though he’s a smaller back, McLaughlin has no problem being an “inside/out” runner. He will press the hole inside before bouncing it to the outside at the linebacker level. In addition to his speed, footwork, and vision as a runner, McLaughlin is a dangerous receiver. He’s not just a “catch it out of the backfield guy” but instead a player that can get open by running routes – even from the slot.

As we get closer to fantasy football season, Fantasy GMs should start to think about McLaughlin as a late-round pick. My dear friend Matt Waldman has written about McLaughlin extensively, and he was one of his favorite running backs to feature in his yearly “Rookie Scouting Portfolio.” Now that fantasy season is almost here, it’s important to note players like McLaughlin as Waldman has further pointed out in one of his latest articles. Every year, fourth- or fifth-string running backs at the beginning of the preseason can help you win your fantasy championship later in the year. I feel McLaughlin could be one of those guys.

It's valuable to learn about these players while they remain anonymous or unimportant to most of the fantasy-playing public. It gives you a jump on when to pull the trigger if an opportunity arises. 10 Unlikely Heroes for 2023 https://t.co/tqvcr10Zqo pic.twitter.com/cfO5lAL2Ai — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) July 9, 2023

We’ll see how things shake out in camp, but I’m expecting McLaughlin to at least flash in the preseason. All it takes is one highlight play to earn the spotlight from the fantasy community. If you’re in the know, you’ll be ready for him to have that breakout play.

***

Return of Elektra

I don’t care if the movie wasn’t great, I was a fan of actress Jennifer Garner in her portrayal of the comic book character Elektra. After starring opposite Ben Affleck in the first Daredevil movie in 2003, Garner got the lead role as one of Marvel Comics’ greatest assassins with a solo Elektra movie in 2005. Neither “Daredevil” or “Elektra” were considered box office successes, but I thought Garner did a great job with the role she had to play.

That’s why I was over the moon last week when it was announced that Garner would be reprising her role in next year’s “Deadpool: 3.” We are going to see the Fox X-Men introduced into the MCU with Hugh Jackman bringing Wolverine to the MCU for the first time since Disney bought Fox years ago. Not only will we see Jackman as Wolverine, but there are many others from those movies who will have small parts in the next Deadpool movie.

Elektra is one of my favorite comic book characters of all time, and seeing Garner as her on the screen again will be fun. Garner captures the torment the character has been through in the comics, while coming through with the strength and the confidence Elektra has had in her dealings with Daredevil and the ninja clan “The Hand.” After knowing more about “Deadpool 3” than I’d like to know (don’t worry, I won’t spoil it for you) I think – as I’ve written previously – this will be the movie that gets the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track.

Jennifer Garner will return as Elektra in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. (Source: https://t.co/QKyS2MN8U6) pic.twitter.com/eHo2K1a86b — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 7, 2023

Does this news about Garner’s return fire you up even more for the next Deadpool movie? Hit me up on social networking and let me know!

***

