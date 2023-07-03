Marvin Mims is going to quickly become a favorite target

We are officially in the slow season of the sports calendar. Around the Fourth of July, there’s not a lot going on for sports fans with only Major League Baseball playing games regularly. Sure, we’ve got stuff like NBA free agency and such, but with the NFL in the slowest month of the year, fans start doing other activities.

I like the month of July. For the first time since 2021, I’m able to take some time off and get away from it all. So, I’m firing up the Shelby and taking road trips across the country – starting last week in Oregon!

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

It’s Called “My Ball” Mentality

I’m often asked why I’m so bullish on the pro prospects of rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. The easy answer is his speed – because the kid is a blur on the field. However, a closer examination to his game shows more than just a great physical trait. Mims has the ‘my ball’ mentality that scouts are looking for, and it comes through when you study his film.

This is arguably the most important skill set for any receiver to have. When the ball is in the air; it’s his. Mims is going to contort his body to get in position to make the grab. His body control is outstanding, and he can regularly make difficult catches. There are some passes that are just off the mark or seem impossible to gather in – but not with Mims. All QB Russell Wilson must do is put in near the young receiver and he will go get it.

Big receivers like Courtland Sutton or Tim Patrick can have “my ball mentality” because of their size, but smaller receivers like Mims or Jerry Jeudy must have insane body control to make similar plays. I say this trait is a lot of “want to” on the receiver’s part. Mims doesn’t want to let his quarterback down – he doesn’t want to let his teammates down – so he will do just about anything to make a catch. It’s not just deep catches near pay dirt, but it’s also the ability to work the sidelines or the back of the end zone with great footwork, balance and precision.

Marvin Mims with an INSANE grab👀

Based on the talent above him on the depth chart (currently), we may not see Mims get as many targets as I’d like him to. However, with his ability to make circus catches seem routine, Mims could be a favorite target for Wilson when he’s under duress and is looking for someone to make a play. Mims can be that guy to come through when a big play is needed, and the odds seem stacked against the offense.

***

Re-Acceleration

There are certain things fans look for in players, but I think some of the numbers like “40-yard dash” get overblown in the media. To me, the more important quality to look for is not just acceleration but re-acceleration. This is a much more important trait when watching players perform on the practice field.

For example, Sutton’s 40-yard time at the 2018 Scouting Combine was 4.54 seconds – a mark that ranked in the 37th percentile for the position (that’s not great). He’s a large receiver who wins with size and guile, so I wasn’t too concerned by that number. It’s his ability to burst after making a break that had me put a first-round grade on Sutton years ago. Even though he ran a limited route tree at SMU, Sutton showed the ability to create separation with his frame (obviously) but most importantly with his re-acceleration.

The knee injury he suffered in 2020 has taken years to recover from. Sure, Sutton has been out there, but he hasn’t looked the same. As I’ve previously reported, Sutton looks like his burst and acceleration is back to where it was pre-injury. That’s something I would not have said a year ago, but I feel comfortable asking if he’s got more burst than before – and it’s possible he does.

It seems like I’m praising Sutton on a weekly basis – and for good reason. Sutton has never been considered a talented player because of his speed, but it’s his burst and ability to re-accelerate that has been standing out all offseason. Surface level reports talk about him studying former Saints’ WR Michael Thomas. That’s great and all, but Sutton’s ability to burst out of a break – something he’s doing better than ever – is what will make him produce beyond what some are expecting.

***

Preseason / Training Camp Matters

We’re about to get into the excitement of training camp. I know every year I’m stoked about what I’m going to see on the practice field. I’ve been a credentialed member of the media for 20 seasons, and I’ve had a badge to go to Broncos training camp since Mike Shanahan was the head coach. Each year, training camp is one of the biggest events I look forward to – perhaps only behind the All-Star road trip to the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl.

I’m here to tell you that training camp – and the preseason games – matter. There are many out there who believe camp reports are meaningless and preseason games don’t matter. They are not meaningless, and they do matter – they just don’t count in the standings. I know some (including myself) can get overly excited about a player – or even just a play – from camp or the preseason. We should not be tempering that excitement as it could be a precursor of what’s to come for that player, position, or situation.

Anything can happen in football, and talent can come from anywhere. We’re all expecting guys like Wilson, Jeudy, Randy Gregory, Justin Simmons, and Pat Surtain to make plays in camp. What I’m most excited about are players who earn more of a spotlight or are a bit under-the-radar when camp begins. For example, I’m forewarning all Broncos fans that undrafted rookie WR Taylor Grimes is going to make a ton of plays in practice and so is second-year CB (also a UDFA) Ja’Quan McMillian. I have seen them in practice, and I can’t wait until you get to witness these two young players work for more playing time.

We play a football game in ONE WEEK‼️

These practices and preseason games don’t mean everything – but they don’t mean nothing. To the trained eye, there is value in what these players are doing on the practice field. Young players especially will use this time to hone their craft and get opportunities to impress. I am so looking forward to seeing who catches everyone’s eye in camp (watch for Grimes and McMillian) in late July and August.

***

Fun at Fan Expo Denver!

Everyone knows I’m a huge comic book nerd. I’ve loved comic books my whole life, and I now run my own independent comic book company – Smokin Gun Comics. Nerd culture is just my way of life, and I embrace the fans who love what I do – comic books and comic book movies!

So, when Fan Expo Denver (formerly Denver Comic-Con) hits town, you know I’m going to be there supporting my friends in the industry. Each year, many big name celebrities – writers, artists, actors, etc – head to Denver for this event. It’s something on the calendar I don’t want to miss because of the chance to meet some of my favorite comic book artists and writers.

It’s also a great place to network if you’re someone like me – trying to get his company off the ground. This industry is not too dissimilar to the media – there’s a lot of ‘who you know’ involved when getting ahead or gaining traction. I’m used to the grind from my climb in the media market, so putting in this legwork for something I love (comic books) is something I look forward to. People have asked me, “what do you love more, football or comic books?” That’s a tough one to answer, because both have been lifetime passions, but I have to say that pro football holds a special place in my heart.

Did you go to Fan Expo Denver, and if so, did you have a good time? Hit me up on social networking and let me know!

***

