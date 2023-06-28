Who will emerge from a talented group of Broncos wideouts?

There is no doubt the Denver Broncos have a ton of wide receiver talent on their roster. When looking at this position, one must wonder ‘who emerges as the top wideouts for QB Russell Wilson?’ Let’s take a look.

***

Starters: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton

Who is No. 1?

The Broncos are likely to have two regular starters at the wide receiver position as I believe three-wide receiver sets may not be used that often on a run-heavy team. Arguably the best two receivers on the roster are Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

While Jeudy may be a favorite of HC Sean Payton, Sutton is doing his best to finally return to form from a knee injury he suffered a few years ago. It’s easy to project Jeudy as the leading wide receiver for the Broncos this year, but it’s not like Sutton is just going to concede that spot. This will be a great competition to monitor in training camp.

I had Jeudy ranked as the No. 1-ranked receiver in the best wide receiver class (2020) in NFL history. While guys like Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) have become superstars from that class, Jeudy has merely flashed his potential in three pro seasons. It’s past time for Jeudy to put it all together in one season. With his fifth-year option picked up for the 2024 season, Jeudy is looking at a huge pay day if he can ball out.

I believe Payton loves Jeudy. There’s a good chance Payton is crafting plays specifically for Jeudy and what he does best. Based on the routes Jeudy has run during his three-year career, it’s best not to have him run corner, post, or go routes. Instead, Jeudy excels – and is among the best in the league when it comes to catch rate per route run – at in-breaking routes, slant routes, and out routes. He’s one of the best route runners in the NFL, and Jeudy knows how to get open on routes that are underneath. Setting up defenders, Jeudy can then be tasked with running deeper routes off double moves.

I like the way Sutton has looked this offseason. He was an ascending talent coming off a 1,000-yard season in his second pro season. Then, a knee injury in early 2020 knocked Sutton out of action. Some players take longer to get back to where they were at pre-injury, and that seems to be the case with Sutton.

In 2021, Sutton did not look like himself. Even in 2022, however, he was not the same player he was coming out of SMU. I called Sutton the steal of the draft when the Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He could get back to the 1,000-yard mark this season as he looks to be back to full strength this offseason.

Sutton has been studying former New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver Michael Thomas. Under Payton’s guidance, Thomas was an All-Pro receiver who used his size to attack smaller defenders. Sutton is built like Thomas, and there is no doubt he could thrive on the same in-breaking routes that Thomas did in New Orleans. If not for Jeudy, it would be clear that Sutton would be Payton’s new Thomas (or Marques Colston).

In addition to using his frame to box out defenders on underneath routes, I think Sutton’s explosion off the line of scrimmage (which might be better than ever) could help him be a deep target for Wilson. Sutton can get down the field, and with his legs underneath him he can play ‘above the rim’ down the field or in the red zone. Jeudy is not efficient as a deep receiver, but Sutton’s advanced data shows that he excels in this department. Well, he used to when he was a younger player. If Sutton is back to what he used to be – or even better – than the deep game will be a large part of what he does.

There is one caveat with Sutton; he could be traded away. The Broncos have so much talent at the position that they could trade Sutton and still have a loaded roster. Sutton looks to be back to full strength, and when other teams see him in the preseason, they could be tempted to send the Broncos a Day 3 pick for the veteran. I hope Sutton doesn’t get traded away because I love his game, but other teams will covet what he can do – if and when he shows that he’s healthy.

***

Backups: Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims Jr, K.J. Hamler, Marquez Callaway, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey, Taylor Grimes, Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, Kendall Hinton, Montrell Washington

Behind those top two (if Sutton is not traded) are another group of players who could be starters in their own right. At the very least, the Broncos have quality depth at this position that few teams in the league have.

It all starts with Tim Patrick here. I believe that Patrick could start for at least a few teams in the NFL, but with the Broncos he’s No. 3 or No. 4 on the depth chart. We all know he’s got tremendous talent, and Patrick is one of the fiercest players in the league. He’s coming back from the knee injury that knocked him out of the 2022 season, and like Sutton I think Patrick is looking good this offseason.

Also, like Sutton, Patrick has the size and game to duplicate what we saw from Thomas or Colston under Payton in New Orleans. I believe Sutton is more explosive than Patrick, but I feel like it’s Patrick who has more ‘dog’ in him and will more regularly rip away passes from smaller defenders. I’m not sure how much he will get on the field unless Sutton is traded away. However, Patrick could get some high-value targets when the team gets near pay dirt.

I believe Marvin Mims Jr could be the best receiver on the roster – eventually. Their 2023 second-round pick came out of Oklahoma with some buzz that he might go in the first round. He fell to the Broncos, and they were quick to scoop him up – and for good reason. He is immediately one of the fastest players on the roster, and he takes that speed to attack defenders deep time and time again.

Before the draft, I was high on Mims and compared him to former Broncos’ receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Like Sanders, Mims can use speed over the top or he can use quickness on underneath routes. Mims has soft hands, and he can be a reliable receiver for Wilson as his pro career develops. I think Mims is mostly a reserve this year, and an offseason injury will slow down his impact as a rookie. However, by the end of the season we could see Mims worked into the offense more as he gets up to speed in the NFL.

Eagles should draft Marvin Mims Jr. to plan for (and upgrade?) contract year Quez Watkins pic.twitter.com/d44xnipe21 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 10, 2023

Behind what I call the Broncos “Big Four” I still like some of the receivers to potentially be starters someday in this league. Perhaps these guys won’t be in Denver when they start, but do not ignore the talent behind Jeudy, Sutton, Patrick, and Mims Jr.

K.J. Hamler is not a bust. He has not done much in the NFL to this point, but the 2020 second-round pick has been hurt more than he’s been healthy in the pros. He’s appeared in 21 games with the Broncos, and Hamler only has 42 catches and three receiving touchdowns with most of that coming in his first season (30 catches, three touchdowns). Hamler has not only been banged up, but he’s been battling back from severe injuries including a knee/hip problem that required surgery to repair. When healthy, Hamler has crazy speed but unfortunately his body seems to break down anytime he starts to make some strides to produce on the field. I think Hamler may not make the team this year.

Marquez Callaway followed Payton from New Orleans to Denver, and he can make plays as a receiver and on special teams. In Payton’s final season with the Saints (2021), Callaway had a career-high in catches (46), receiving yards (698), and receiving touchdowns (6). He’s a big receiver with strong run-after-the-catch ability. Because of his ability as a receiver and versatility to play on teams, I think Callaway makes the final roster.

Like Callaway, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey was with the Saints and now finds himself trying to make the Broncos’ roster. Despite his name, he’s not little by any means. In fact, Humphrey is a huge target at 6-feet, 4-inches, and 225 pounds. His size and experience with Payton means Humphrey has a good shot of at least making the practice squad.

Everyone needs to know the name Taylor Grimes. The undrafted rookie from Incarnate Word (yes, that’s a college) catches everything thrown his way. I’m serious. Grimes has been one of the most impressive players this offseason regardless of position. I believe that he will continue that trend into training camp and the preseason. Once the rest of the league sees Grimes making plays as a receiver and return man, I’m not sure if the Broncos will be able to keep him on their practice squad. I hope he sticks on the roster, and Grimes could quickly become a fan favorite at camp.

I think Brandon Johnson could make the 53-man roster, but if the Broncos try to sneak him through to the practice squad, I’m certain another team will snatch him up. Last year, Johnson flashed receiving ability with great body control and the ability to make circus catches seem routine. Well, he’s up to the same stuff this offseason – and he’s getting better. I like Johnson’s focus and work ethic when it comes to learning his craft.

Jalen Virgil has a ton of speed, and he’s strong after the catch or as a return man. I like the way he explodes off the line of scrimmage, but I do want to see him change direction without losing as much speed. Virgil can be a return man, and that will help his case to make the practice squad.

Kendall Hinton belongs on the Broncos’ roster, but it’s going to be difficult to find a spot for him based on the talent above him on the depth chart. Based on what he did when he played as the emergency quarterback years ago, I believe Hinton should have a job with the team as long as he wants. Every team needs a Hinton, and he does whatever is asked of him. If the Broncos weren’t so stacked at wide receiver, I’d put him on the roster. This year, things might be too cramped for Hinton to make the team.

Montrell Washington is going to be hard pressed to make the team. He’s a return specialist, and his physical gifts are easy to see. However, he seemed to get the ‘yips’ last year when trying to do much as a return man. With many receivers capable of returning punts and kicks, plus the addition of free agent CB Tremon Smith (who is a proven return man) I’m not sure how Washington makes this roster – even on the practice squad. Broncos’ GM George Paton took a chance on Washington, and that has proven to be a mistake while other players from Day 3 of the draft last year are solid starters – and some stars – for other teams.

***

