Broncos bucking the trend when it comes using to running backs

The Denver Broncos are back at the center stage of the sports scene in the Mile High City, and they’re not even practicing until the end of July. With the Denver Nuggets championship season over, fans are now left to ponder what the Broncos can do this season to keep the fun and excitement of being a Denver sports fan going.

I like considering what the Broncos could be this season. I think double-digit wins is a possibility, but most importantly I feel this is the season we find out which players can be part of HC Sean Payton’s long-term plan.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Use Em Up

Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings should have written the song, “Mama, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be RBs” instead of “Mama, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys.” The running back position is one that is brutal. You take a lot of punishment, your career arc is around three years on average, and teams are always looking to go younger – even if you produced for them as a running back.

The Broncos have two great options at the position in Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. Williams should be the starter, but it would not surprise me to see a 50-50 split of duties between the two. Both are three-down players who do not need to come off the field, so it would be wise for the Broncos to use both extensively to keep them fresh through the rigors of the season.

Unlike most teams in the NFL, the Broncos should have a near 50-50 run/pass ratio in 2023. Most teams throw the ball around 60 percent of the time, leaving only 40 percent to the backfield. Due to the questions about QB Russell Wilson, Payton should craft an offense that leans on the ground game to set up play-action opportunities for the quarterback. That means Williams and Perine are going to be doing a lot of heavy lifting this season.

Samaje Perine was the RB36 last season as a clear-cut backup. He’s being drafted as the RB35. Javonte Williams may not play football until November. Even if Williams returns to action by week 1, the RB2 in Sean Payton’s offense got 11 touches per game over the last 6 seasons. pic.twitter.com/eH1iLY89zX — Alfredo Brown (@ThePretendGM) June 22, 2023

The Broncos should use both backs early and often this season. They will get used up. It sounds harsh, but it’s the nature of the position.

***

Thanks, But No Thanks

Following up on the previous story, there is other news at the running back position that is revealing. Free-agent RB Melvin Gordon (Chiefs) wants to play in 2023, but he acknowledged the difficult market running backs face in this day and age, he told Jim Rome last Wednesday.

While Broncos fans wait to see if the team will sign a free agent like RB Dalvin Cook, some are left to wonder if there’s any way Gordon could find his way back to the team. I’d say that ship has sailed for multiple reasons.

First, Gordon is not the player he used to be. He’s capable as a runner or receiver out of the backfield, but Gordon is not the “Flash” player he was coming out of Wisconsin. Instead, you see a player who is swift but has fumbling problems. Secondly, the Broncos need a reserve back behind Williams and Perine who can play on special teams – something Gordon does not do.

He’ll stay on the open market, and it could take a rash of training camp injuries before Gordon gets another shot. If we look at guys like Cook or Kareem Hunt, they are much better than Gordon is at this point in his career and neither currently has a job. Teams will make a move for those two around the start of training camp, while Gordon may have to wait into the regular season before a team signs him.

“It’s literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks.” –@MelvinGordon25 on a brutal offseason for running backs. pic.twitter.com/omUUB7PRXu — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 21, 2023

Gordon is experiencing what many running backs go through – and some sit on the open market much earlier in their careers. He was able to get a large contract from the Broncos a few years ago, and that was his final big payday. Now, Gordon will have to stay in shape – and stay patient for an opportunity that is unlikely to come from the Broncos.

***

More WRs Out There

The Broncos have an overload of wide receiving talent on their roster. I’m not sure how they’re going to make things work, as there is only one football to go around. Also, the Broncos are going to run the ball early and often – further limiting the opportunities for this talented group of receivers.

I think WR Jerry Jeudy is the favorite of Payton. There’s a good chance that Jeudy finishes the 2023 season as the team’s leading receiver. Jeudy is a great route-runner, but he’s yet to fully play up to his potential and is a “prove it” season as the Broncos only picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season. With a great year, Jeudy could end up as one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

Behind Jeudy – or alongside him – are the likes of WR Courtland Sutton and WR Tim Patrick. These are huge targets that could play a big role for the offense when they get near pay dirt. Add in rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr, and you see how the Broncos have four players who could be No. 1 receivers.

I look across the league, and I cover the news for every team in the NFL. Right now, you’re just hearing stories and reading reports about how other teams will be looking to trade away (or release) some of their veteran talent. Some of the receivers available could be guys like Jamison Crowder (New York Giants) or Denzel Mims (New York Jets). If teams need wide receiver help, it’s going to be out there – and that could clutter any sort of deal the Broncos could be putting together for one of their wide receivers.

2016: HBD Jamison Crowder turns 30. #NYGiants focused on upgrading the talent & depth at WR this off-season & Crowder was one of those under the radar signings. I hate showing highlights against NYG, but he’s on our side now as he competes for a spot in 2023 #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/0PN2jyGhe7 — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) June 17, 2023

The Broncos have so much talent that one of their receivers could be dealt – with Sutton perhaps being the most likely to be dealt. I think we’ll see a tremendous competition in training camp, and perhaps somebody like Sutton (or Patrick) is traded away. The Broncos have enough reserves behind their “big four” to create a nice depth chart – and a strong receiving group on the practice squad.

***

RIP to a Legend

The comic book community lost an icon last week with the passing of legendary artist John Romita Sr. He passed away at age 93, and Romita leaves a legacy that few can match in the industry. I know as a young artist, I marveled at Romita’s work with a brush.

He is mainly remembered for his work on The Amazing Spider-man, and there is no doubt that his work on that title was historic. He took over for initial Spider-man artist (and co-creator Steve Ditko) and Romita’s style really made the webslinger jump off the page. While most artists used a pencil to draw, Romita used a brush which gave his artwork a unique style that looked different to others at the time.

His career began in the late 40s, and his first work on a superhero title (Captain America) began in the 50s. In addition to his work as an artist, Romita is credited as a co-creator of two of my favorite superheroes; Wolverine and The Punisher. Simply put, all comic book fans have seen Romita’s work and he will be missed by fans across the world.

Four covers by John Romita Sr from my collection, RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/vGIU5YUm3B — 🆁🅸🅲🅷 comic fan! (@Marvelman76) June 14, 2023

What is your favorite piece of art by Romita Sr.? Hit me up on social media and let me know!

***

