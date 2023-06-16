Close
BRONCOS

Instead of field day, the Broncos got in some much-needed work

Jun 16, 2023, 6:26 AM | Updated: 6:26 am

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday. Unlike previous seasons where they would have a field day or at least a “hat” day on the final practice, this time the Broncos were practicing. It was a shorter period than previous days of mandatory minicamp – by league rules – but it was still a good football practice.

Now, the Broncos have a break until the start of training camp at the end of July. During this time, it’s important for players to stay in shape and stay out of trouble.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton talked about his message for the team before they take a break.

“We are climbing a mountain. Now, I don’t know a lot about climbing mountains, but our owner does. (Owner and CEO) Greg Penner has climbed (five) of the tallest peaks in the world and there is a process involved in that — weeks and months. The descent down can take place in a day and a half or two days. There is a simple picture of the Rocky Mountains with a little ‘X’ on it that says, ‘Base camp.’ In other words, this is kind of where we are at right now. I don’t know if it’s halfway up, but it doesn’t matter. The point is, this is where base camp is right now, and we can’t afford on this journey to decide to hang out at base camp for two weeks or go backwards. You have to acclimate and then continue — one or the other is happening. We are all counting on each other. That was the main message,” Payton said.

Here are some of my observations from Thursday’s practice.

***

You Love to See It

To play football, you actually have to practice football. The Broncos were getting in their work, and they looked like they were having fun doing it. Field days don’t build the bonds between teammates that working on football does. Payton understands that concept, and he’s not going to take the easy street this offseason.

Instead, the Broncos are working together, having fun together and hopefully building success together for this season. The offseason began with proper conditioning and not a focus on learning the playbook. This team sweated together in workouts, and then – at the appropriate time – they began studying the concepts they’ll use this year on both sides of the ball.

The AFC West is arguably the toughest division in football. The Broncos are near the bottom of the division based on their record last year, but talent wise I think they could make some noise this season. They have to stay healthy, and they have to take to the concepts, but that’s what Payton is trying to build – by actually practicing football – this offseason.

Payton likes where his team’s progress is this offseason.

“In the offseason, all 32 teams are kind of running this race with blinders on. In other words, I don’t know how the three other teams in our division are at this point. I don’t know where they are at. I have to assume they are going in a certain direction. From an experience standpoint and historically for me, I always feel like when the season gets near (and we start) training camp — and this will be the case this year — I’m anxious to see what kind of team we have. There are a lot of things that can dictate that, especially in the first four weeks of the season. To the conditioning level, to the strength, to the running, and to the offseason program, I like where we are at now,” Payton said.

***

Back Attack

The Broncos are going to be a run-heavy team this year. The centerpiece of the offense should be what running backs Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine do on Sundays. Williams is coming back from a multiple-ligament knee injury he suffered last October. Perine left the field on Wednesday, but he was back out there Thursday as a full participant with what Payton called a bruised thumb.

Staying healthy is the key for the Broncos’ backfield. Yes, a player like Tony Jones or undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin could produce with a larger opportunity. However, the success of this team relies on the success of their rushing attack. What Williams and Perine do on the ground will directly feed the defense’s plan. If they chew up the time of possession, opponents are going to get desperate to score and advantage; Broncos defense.

Perine is fine, and he’ll be ready for a larger role if the team needs him to do that. I think this could be a 50-50 split between the two backs even when Williams is at full strength. Williams seems to be making a miraculous recovery, and the optimism GM George Paton had earlier this year at the Scouting Combine still holds true today. While he may not do much in the preseason, I expect Williams to be fully ready by Week 1 of the regular season.
Payton likes where Williams is at in his recovery.

“Yeah, I do. He’s doing well. I feel like I was at the start of the offseason. When I arrived, and with that type of injury, it was in the early stages. But yeah, I’m very optimistic,” Payton said.

***

Improving Physique

It’s easy to see the physical attributes of second-year TE Greg Dulcich. There is no question Dulcich has plenty of talent, and he could be involved in what is likely to be a TEBC (tight end by committee) this season. He’s a special receiver with soft hands and the ability to stretch the field in the middle. Based on what Payton has done with tight ends like Jimmy Graham, Broncos fans (and Fantasy GMs) should be excited about Dulcich.

However, we need to see two things before we project him to do much of anything. First and foremost, Dulcich must be a better blocker. That’s not his forte, and he doesn’t need to be great at it, but he does need to be at least a good effort blocker. The Broncos don’t want there to be a “tell” of run or pass every time Dulcich is on the field. That only happens if he can hold his own as a blocker.

Second, Dulcich has to stay healthy. Hamstring injuries slowed him down last season as a rookie, so Dulcich has to make sure that’s not the case this season. By looking at him, I can tell that Dulcich has made his physique a priority. His lower body seems to be stronger, and that should help his hamstrings stay healthy. Even though he seems to be a little bigger in his thighs and calves, Dulcich still retains his trademark speed.
After practice, Dulcich described what he’s been doing to improve his availability.

“Trying to make sure my flexibility is a lot better. And I got to stay on top of those things, make sure my body is warm before I do anything, even afterwards, you know, recovery modalities. Especially here with the altitude like you get dehydrated real quick. So, they got a lot of, you know, a lot of electrolyte packets for us and plenty of hydration,” Dulcich said.

***

