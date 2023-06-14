WWE offers Denver Nuggets their own custom championship belt

The Denver Nuggets most famous crossover with the world of wrestling may have been in 2009 when Vince McMahon went after owner Stan Kroenke.

You see, McMahon’s WWE had prearranged that the then Pepsi Center would host a Monday Night Raw on May 25th, 2009. The owner of WWE had booked the venue over a year ahead of time but was forced to change his plans whe the Denver Nuggets made a trip to the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s my view that Stan Kroenke should be arrested for impersonating a good businessman. Because he is not a good businessman,” McMahon said back then.

The Nuggets didn’t end up with any hardware that year. But nearly 15 years later the WWE is reaching out offering Denver a title belt. Former wrestler and current president of the WWE Triple H shared on Twitter the Nuggets new trophy.

Hard work. History made. Congratulations to the Denver @nuggets on their first NBA Championship. We’d like to add a little something to the celebration… #BringItIn pic.twitter.com/uHslBSXisk — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2023

Maybe not as cool as Larry O’Brien, but a belt may be more iconic.

Plus during the 16-4 playoff run, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic proved some wrestling skills. Both in combat of fighting for a ball with Mat Ishbia and in heel turn of throwing it back in his face a few nights later.

Jokic wound up with the heavyweight title, winning Finals MVP while Ishbia has started a semi-rebuild.

However much hardware the Nuggets get handed, Jokic may never know where all of it goes. He said of one of his NBA MVP trophies that he doesn’t know where it’s kept. Some players have joked all these dreamed-of trophies will just end up in a garage or shed in Serbia near a horse track.

Either way, it’s moments like these that Nuggets fans have waited over 50 years for and the fanbase and most Mile High City Hoopers are enjoying all that comes with it.

