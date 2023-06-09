Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Even in the Finals, Nuggets thinking about future with draft pick trade

Jun 9, 2023, 9:51 AM

NBA Draft...

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

MIAMI—For the second summer in a row, the Denver Nuggets are exchanging draft picks with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nuggets, who are in the NBA Finals and are two wins away from getting their first-ever championship, are doing a couple different things with this move. The most important part of the trade is the Nuggets will look to add two bench players at No. 37 and No. 40 in this year’s NBA Draft or maybe they’ll combine the picks to move a bit higher for one player.

The move according to ESPN is the Nuggets will get the worst of OKC’s four 2024 first-round picks, which are originally from the Rockets, Jazz, Clippers and their own pick. Denver is also getting a high second-rounder this year at No. 37, to add to the No. 40 pick they already have from the Jamychal Green trade to the Thunder last summer. Denver also nabs a 2024 second-rounder.

For the three picks, Denver will send out a protected 2029 first-round pick.

The Nuggets already had sent out their first-round pick this year, in 2025 and 2027. The 2029 first was one of the last things Calvin Booth could deal under CBA rules. But because the Nuggets got a first-rounder back in this trade in 2024 and own two, the Nuggets could move either of those picks in a trade this summer, or keep them and look to keep building through the draft.

The draft is going to be even more important to build through due to new CBA rules.

The trade moves up some of Denver’s assets to the near future instead of the long-term future as they try to sustain a window around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Last summer, the Nuggets got Christian Braun at No. 21 and Peyton Watson at No. 30 from the Green trade. Braun has been a huge boon for the Nuggets and helped them win Game 3 of the NBA Finals while Watson is super raw but has some great potential.

If the Nuggets keep both No. 37 and No. 40, look for them to target one of these players.

***

Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr....

Jake Shapiro

Malone backs struggling MPJ with needed and big endorsement

Despite the Denver Nuggets best shooter, Michael Porter Jr., struggling to shoot his team is up 2-1 in the series

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic Monte Morris...

Will Petersen

Monte Morris was at Game 3 and Nikola Jokic was so excited

It's awesome Morris took the time to go watch his old team play, clearly still filled with love for the players on the Nuggets

2 days ago

Christian Braun...

DMac

In the biggest possible moment, Christian Braun comes up huge

The Nuggets rookie rebounded from an up-and-down Game 2, turning in a championship-caliber performance at a critical moment

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets dynamic duo is two wins away from Denver’s all-time greats

Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg and John Elway and Terrell Davis and now Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray...

James Merilatt

Jokic and Murray make history in Nuggets huge Game 3 win

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray accomplished something that no duo in NBA Finals history has ever done, giving Denver a 2-1 lead

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

James Merilatt

Nuggets win pivotal Game 3, as Jokic and Braun steal the show

After a disappointing loss in Game 2, Denver bounced back with a huge road win, riding two players to a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals

3 days ago

Even in the Finals, Nuggets thinking about future with draft pick trade