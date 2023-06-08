ROCKIES
Rockies’ Nolan Jones hits second-longest home run in MLB this season
Jun 7, 2023, 8:35 PM
(Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)
DENVER — For a while Wednesday night at Coors Field, it seemed as if Castle View H.S. product Connor Seabold would be the story. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants.
But just moments after Seabold lost the no-hitter on a LaMonte Wade Jr. single just past the outstretched glove of second baseman Harold Castro, right fielder Nolan Jones stole the show by blasting a Logan Webb sinker into the second level above the Rockies’ bullpen.
Nolan leaves NO DOUBT.
483 ft at 114.2 mph off the bat 💣 pic.twitter.com/YDJKQ5Ajjh
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 8, 2023
Only a 485-foot blast by Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees on April 2 was longer.
For Jones, an offseason trade acquisition who started the season at AAA Albuquerque and made his Rockies debut May 26, the home run was his second this season — and his first-ever at Coors Field. Not a bad way to get the ball rolling.
Nolan Jones vs Logan Webb#Rockies
Home Run (2) 💣
Exit velo: 114.2 mph
Launch angle: 26 deg
Proj. distance: 483 ft
No doubt about that one 🔒
That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks
SF (0) @ COL (4)
🔻 6th pic.twitter.com/hkzDnU8Tc4
— Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 8, 2023
***