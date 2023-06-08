Rockies’ Nolan Jones hits second-longest home run in MLB this season

DENVER — For a while Wednesday night at Coors Field, it seemed as if Castle View H.S. product Connor Seabold would be the story. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants.

But just moments after Seabold lost the no-hitter on a LaMonte Wade Jr. single just past the outstretched glove of second baseman Harold Castro, right fielder Nolan Jones stole the show by blasting a Logan Webb sinker into the second level above the Rockies’ bullpen.

Nolan leaves NO DOUBT. 483 ft at 114.2 mph off the bat 💣 pic.twitter.com/YDJKQ5Ajjh — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 8, 2023

Only a 485-foot blast by Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees on April 2 was longer.

For Jones, an offseason trade acquisition who started the season at AAA Albuquerque and made his Rockies debut May 26, the home run was his second this season — and his first-ever at Coors Field. Not a bad way to get the ball rolling.

Nolan Jones vs Logan Webb#Rockies Home Run (2) 💣 Exit velo: 114.2 mph

Launch angle: 26 deg

Proj. distance: 483 ft No doubt about that one 🔒

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks SF (0) @ COL (4)

🔻 6th pic.twitter.com/hkzDnU8Tc4 — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 8, 2023

