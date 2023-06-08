Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Rockies’ Nolan Jones hits second-longest home run in MLB this season

Jun 7, 2023, 8:35 PM

Nolan Jones...

(Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kyle Cooper/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

 DENVER — For a while Wednesday night at Coors Field, it seemed as if Castle View H.S. product Connor Seabold would be the story. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants.

But just moments after Seabold lost the no-hitter on a LaMonte Wade Jr. single just past the outstretched glove of second baseman Harold Castro, right fielder Nolan Jones stole the show by blasting a Logan Webb sinker into the second level above the Rockies’ bullpen.

Only a 485-foot blast by Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees on April 2 was longer.

For Jones, an offseason trade acquisition who started the season at AAA Albuquerque and made his Rockies debut May 26, the home run was his second this season — and his first-ever at Coors Field. Not a bad way to get the ball rolling.

***

Rockies

Elias Diaz...

Jake Shapiro

The Rockies have a clear, albeit surprising choice for All-Star nod

You can fill out MLB All-Star Game ballot for the starters, and do so until June 22, with the announcement of who made it later this month

3 days ago

Ryan McMahon...

104.3 The Fan

Ryan McMahon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies and Royals tied 0-0 in the first, McMahon launched a line drive to right field that cleared the wall for a solo home run

3 days ago

Kris Bryant...

Jake Shapiro

Kris Bryant is injured again and he’ll miss time for the Rockies

Kris Bryant injured his heel and he's headed back to the shelf, where he's spent a lot of time over the past two years for the Rockies

7 days ago

Charlie Blackmon...

104.3 The Fan

Charlie Blackmon wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies leading New York 7-6, Blackmon launched a fly ball to right field that cleared the scoreboard for a two-run shot

9 days ago

Dayton Moore...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies linked to former World Series-winning general manager

The Colorado Rockies may be adding to their front office very soon and it's somebody with a resume

13 days ago

Brenton Doyle...

Jake Shapiro

Standout rookie carted off with injury in wild Colorado Rockies win

Brenton Doyle has had an awesome first month in the show, flashing some big-time plays on defense while coming through for the Colorado Rockies on offense

14 days ago

Rockies’ Nolan Jones hits second-longest home run in MLB this season