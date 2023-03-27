Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Sean Payton’s already doing something very different than Nathaniel Hackett

Mar 27, 2023, 9:21 AM
Sean Payton...
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Remember last year when the Broncos didn’t play their starters at all in the preseason?

And the team looked out of sorts from the jump?

Yeah, that was the Nathaniel Hackett way, after the former head coach admitted he did not like exhibition games. There was no practice contests for Russell Wilson and his receivers to get on the same page, and Denver produced one of the worst offenses in NFL history. Oh, and that thought it’d keep them healthier throughout the year? That didn’t work either.

However this won’t be an issue in 2023, as new head coach Sean Payton is already doing something very different than Hackett. Speaking at the NFL’s annual owners meeting on Monday morning, Payton made it perfectly clear he will be playing Denver’s starters in the upcoming preseason.

“We’re going to play all of them,” Payton added, meaning Wilson will absolutely be out there at QB. This echoes what he told the Pat McAfee show down at the Super Bowl back in February.

“I don’t believe in sitting all our players during three preseason games,” Payton said at the time. “This whole idea that they’re going to be healthier — we haven’t seen the data, there’s nothing that tells us (that).”

Frankly, doing the opposite of Hackett is probably a good idea. Nothing that man did worked, and he was fired after just 15 games. Even Josh McDaniels made it longer, as you can make a strong case Hackett is the worst head coach in Broncos history.

Payton will make guys earn it during the preseason and also get calloused, something that should help when the real games start a month later.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...
Andrew Mason

Sean Payton makes a bold proclamation regarding Jarrett Stidham

"We feel like he can become an NFL starter," Sean Payton said of Jarrett Stidham at the NFL annual meeting Monday in Phoenix.
12 hours ago
Randy Gregory...
Cecil Lammey

The Broncos still need to find ways to improve their pass rush in 2023

While Denver has done a good job of upgrading their roster in free agency, one area remains a concern; the team has to create pressure
12 hours ago
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 19: A general view of a stadium devoid of any fans as the sun sets during a g...
James Merilatt

Asking for fan feedback on a new stadium is a bad idea by the Broncos

Denver is in need of a state-of-the-art facility that can make the city a player on the national sports scene, not another football stadium
12 hours ago
Sean Payton...
Andrew Mason

Sean Payton makes a definitive statement about Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy

“We’re not trading those two players,” Payton told NFL Network at the NFL League Meeting in Phoenix on Sunday.
2 days ago
Cameron Young...
Cecil Lammey

Broncos final two Zoom calls focus on draft prospects in the trenches

It's clear that Sean Payton is trying to improve Denver's offensive and defensive lines, an approach that appears to carry over to the draft
2 days ago
Joe Vitt...
Andrew Mason

Broncos announce remainder of Sean Payton’s first coaching staff

Among the coaches hired by Payton are a veteran defensive coach who also happens to be former Broncos OC Adam Gase’s father-in-law.
3 days ago
Sean Payton’s already doing something very different than Nathaniel Hackett