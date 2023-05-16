The Rockies may have a gem on their hands in the form of Brenton Doyle

Brenton Doyle appears to be the real deal.

The Colorado Rockies prospect, who made his MLB debut last month, stole the show on Monday night at Coors Field. Doyle hit two home runs, made two spectacular catches in centerfield and helped the Rox beat the Reds, 9-8. Colorado is 10-4 over its last 14 games.

Doyle now has four home runs in his 17 games with the big-league club, and a respectable .250 average. He hit one to right-field and one to center, displaying his pop isn’t just a pull-the-baseball type deal.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL🚨 Doyle is absolutely DIALED IN. pic.twitter.com/wyQBUuIgIe — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 16, 2023

Doyle played his college baseball for DII Shepherd University and was discovered by the Rockies in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He’s grinded his way up the minor leagues and started this year with AAA Albuquerque. He got called up for the first time on April 24.

The 25-year-old also has crazy fast speed, as evidenced by his six stolen bases already. That leads the Rockies despite playing in fewer than half their games. That speed helps in a big way on defense as well.

Doyle appears to be the future in centerfield for manager Bud Black and the Rockies. The team recently sent Yonathan Daza down to the minors, clearing the way for Doyle to be the guy moving forward.

The sample size is small, but the results thus far have been electric. And that was abundantly clear on Monday night when Doyle was the biggest reason the Rockies won a wild Coors Field game.

