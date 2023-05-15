Close
Broncos make Kareem Jackson return official amid flurry of moves

May 15, 2023, 5:58 PM

Kareem Jackson...

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

What was reported last week became firm Monday, as safety Kareem Jackson officially signed a one-year contract to return to the Broncos for his fifth season in Denver and 14th in the NFL.

It will mark the third consecutive year Jackson has played on a one-year deal.

Denver also re-signed RB Tyriek McAllister. The team waived him last Friday after bringing him back on a reserve-future contract after the season. McAllister spent time on the practice squad last year.

But while Jackson and McAllister return, the road ended for four undrafted rookies the Broncos officially signed last week.

Waived just three days after officially signing contracts were WR Dallas Daniels, CB Darrious Gaines, TE Kris Leach and RB Emanuel Wilson.

Daniels played for CU coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State. Gaines is a Western Colorado player who took part in CU’s Pro Day. Leach served mainly as a blocking tight end at Kent State. Wilson got his weekend shot after becoming a standout at Division II Fort Valley State.

***

