Denver Sports launches Be a Mentor, Be a Fan campaign

DENVER – Bonneville Denver’s Denver Sports announces the launch of Be a Mentor, Be a Fan a new campaign to help raise awareness on the importance of mentorship. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado is partnering with Denver Sports on the campaign, working to encourage Denver sports fans to get involved as a mentor.

The campaign will include a program on Denver’s Sports Station 104.3 The Fan featuring station personalities and special guests discussing their experiences with mentorship. That program will air weekly on Saturday mornings at 8:30 a.m. and can also be streamed or played on-demand at DenverSports.com and the Denver Sports app.

“Mentorship and sports go hand-in-hand. Every successful athlete has stories of the teachers, coaches, siblings and friends who helped mentor them along the way,” said Bonneville Denver SVP/market manager Katie Reid. “Be a Mentor, Be a Fan provides an avenue for the Denver Sports audience to hear some of these incredible stories with the goal of creating a new generation of mentors making a difference in our community.”

In addition to the weekly radio show, the campaign will include other promotional elements across Denver Sports’ family of distribution channels. For more information, visit the Be a Mentor, Be a Fan page on DenverSports.com.

