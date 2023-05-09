Close
Buffs hoops recruit now ranked No. 1 high school player in country

May 9, 2023, 12:20 PM

Cody Williams...

Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

While everyone in the world is talking about all the top talent Deion Sanders is bringing to Boulder to play football for the Colorado Buffaloes, basketball coach Tad Boyle may have outdone Sanders.

The No. 1 player in the country will play basketball in Boulder this winter. Cody Williams, who has been signed by Boyle’s Buffs for some time, is now rated as the top player in his class in On3 final ranking of the 2023 class.

Williams is a 6-foot, 8-inch, 180-pound small forward from Gilbert, Ariz., and was recently named one of five Second Team All-America selections, meaning he’s basically a consensus top 10 player in the country.

Cody’s older brother Jalen Williams is turning out to be one of the best rookies in the NBA, named to the All-Rookie team by the NBA on Monday. The younger Williams just finished his high school days as a member of the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys All-America Team and as a McDonalds All-American.

Williams is a five-star senior leading Arizona’s No. 1 ranked team who went 30-1 en route to a state championship in the state’s open division.

Williams is Colorado’s first five-star recruit since David Harrison and is currently listed at No. 6 in the ESPN100 for the Class of 2023. Williams is now the highest-rated recruit in program history.

On3 wrote of Williams:

“Cody Williams has great length with broad shoulders, a very projectable frame. He has great instincts, especially on the defensive end of the floor. He is aggressive and instinctive in the passing lanes. Williams needs strength, with the added strength more explosion could come. Offensively, he has some tools across the board. A solid straight-line driver in the half-court. Would like to see him tighten the handle and straighten up the jump shot. With the added strength more efficiency could come. Younger brother of 2022 lottery pick Jalen Williams.”

Next season he’ll look to turn around the CU Buffs, who have had a rare down year under Boyle. Williams is currently mocked to be the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

***

