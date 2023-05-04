Rockies finally earn a sweep and break stunningly futile streak

The Colorado Rockies were winners of three-straight, but down 4-0 with just nine outs to play.

There was more on the line than just a four-game hot streak and the first winning homestand of the season, Colorado had a chance to sweep and snap a sorry streak. The Rockies had gone 38 series without a sweep, a franchise-worst mark.

Rockies will snap this streak today, great comeback pic.twitter.com/mAsqyY0ILk — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) May 4, 2023

The Rockies preceded to score four in the seventh, knocking out starter Wade Miley and another five in the eighth, which is their highest-scoring inning of the season. The Rockies didn’t even need those extra three outs as the nine unanswered runs gave Colorado a 9-4 lead that Pierce Johnson finished off, giving the Rockies a 9-6 win in Connor Seabold’s first start in purple. The Rockies ended the contest with 11 hits, 10 of which came in the seventh and eighth innings.

Rookie Ezequiel Tovar doubled in two to get the scoring started then came around on a balk. Tovar scored an inning later on a Charlie Blackmon two-run single. Blackmon homered on Wednesday alongside Kris Byrant while Tovar and Elías Díaz homered in Tuesday’s win. Díaz picked up two sacrifice flies in Thursday’s win.

The Rockies are in New York to face the Mets starting Friday when Antonio Senzatela will make his season debut after recovering from knee surgery last summer.

