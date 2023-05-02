In the Sports Office: Game 7

IN THE SPORTS OFFICE
“Say it ain’t so, I will not go”
It’s time to turn the lights off for the Colorado Avalanche. Enjoy the final Avalanche vlog of the season.
May 2, 2023, 4:46 PM
Go behind the scenes with Rachel Vigil for Nuggets vs Suns Game 1
18 hours ago
Denver Sports takes on Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix! Hang out with Rachel Vigil as you travel with her and check out day one at Radio Row!
3 months ago
Ever wonder what it's like inside an NFL gala? 💃 Rachel Vigil got the invite to Bradley Chubb's inaugural gala in Denver to support the Denver Public Schools Foundation and Clayton Early Learning. Plus, we found out where Chubb was when he got traded!
6 months ago
In what many are calling the worst football game they've ever seen. Rachel Vigil takes you behind the scenes for Thursdays game while her and DMac provide a little bit of entertainment to help with the misery.
7 months ago
The Houston Texans come into town for the Broncos' 16-9 ugly win, Rachel Vigil takes you behind the scenes at Empower Field!
8 months ago
Enjoy the excitement of the Stanley Cup Final Game 1 all over again as Rachel Vigil takes you behind the scenes yesterday!
11 months ago