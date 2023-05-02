IN THE SPORTS OFFICE
In the Sports Office: Suns Game 1
May 2, 2023, 12:35 PM
Go behind the scenes with Rachel Vigil for Nuggets vs Suns Game 1
Go behind the scenes with Rachel Vigil for Nuggets vs Suns Game 1
Denver Sports takes on Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix! Hang out with Rachel Vigil as you travel with her and check out day one at Radio Row!
3 months ago
Ever wonder what it's like inside an NFL gala? 💃 Rachel Vigil got the invite to Bradley Chubb's inaugural gala in Denver to support the Denver Public Schools Foundation and Clayton Early Learning. Plus, we found out where Chubb was when he got traded!
6 months ago
In what many are calling the worst football game they've ever seen. Rachel Vigil takes you behind the scenes for Thursdays game while her and DMac provide a little bit of entertainment to help with the misery.
7 months ago
The Houston Texans come into town for the Broncos' 16-9 ugly win, Rachel Vigil takes you behind the scenes at Empower Field!
8 months ago
Enjoy the excitement of the Stanley Cup Final Game 1 all over again as Rachel Vigil takes you behind the scenes yesterday!
11 months ago
Tomorrow night it all begins but today was about hearing from the Avalanche and Lightning as one team prepares to start their own legacy and the other looks to become a dynasty.Rachel Vigil takes you behind the scenes of the Stanley Cup Final Media Day.
11 months ago