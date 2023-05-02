Close
DenverFan
IN THE SPORTS OFFICE

In the Sports Office: Suns Game 1

May 2, 2023, 12:35 PM

Denver Sports Host/Producer

Go behind the scenes with Rachel Vigil for Nuggets vs Suns Game 1

In the Sports Office

Rachel Vigil

In The Sports Office: Spend the week at Super Bowl LVII

Denver Sports takes on Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix! Hang out with Rachel Vigil as you travel with her and check out day one at Radio Row!

3 months ago

Rachel Vigil

In The Sports Office: Bradley Chubb Gala

Ever wonder what it's like inside an NFL gala? 💃 Rachel Vigil got the invite to Bradley Chubb's inaugural gala in Denver to support the Denver Public Schools Foundation and Clayton Early Learning. Plus, we found out where Chubb was when he got traded!

6 months ago

Rachel Vigil

In The Sports Office: INDvsDEN

In what many are calling the worst football game they've ever seen. Rachel Vigil takes you behind the scenes for Thursdays game while her and DMac provide a little bit of entertainment to help with the misery.

7 months ago

Rachel Vigil

Snack time at Empower Field at Mile High

The Houston Texans come into town for the Broncos' 16-9 ugly win, Rachel Vigil takes you behind the scenes at Empower Field!

8 months ago

Rachel Vigil

In The Sports Office: Stanley Cup Final Game 1 behind-the-scenes

Enjoy the excitement of the Stanley Cup Final Game 1 all over again as Rachel Vigil takes you behind the scenes yesterday!

11 months ago

Rachel Vigil

In The Sports Office: Stanley Cup Final Media Day

Tomorrow night it all begins but today was about hearing from the Avalanche and Lightning as one team prepares to start their own legacy and the other looks to become a dynasty.Rachel Vigil takes you behind the scenes of the Stanley Cup Final Media Day.

11 months ago

