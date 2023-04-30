Nuggets make a point, prove that they’re the team to beat in the West

With the Nuggets up 20 points with 3:33 remaining in Game 1, a “Nuggets in Four” chant broke out in Ball Arena. The sting of “Suns in Four” guy was remembered by the Denver faithful.

Two minutes prior to that, when the Nuggets were up by 23, Michael Malone had left his starters in the game while the Suns had waved the white flag. The Nuggets head coach wasn’t letting up.

“Hell no,” Malone said when asked if he thought about taking out his stars at the same time the Suns did. “If you guys (the muggles) want to complain about that, please feel free. Target me. Put a bullseye on my head.”

There’s a reason why the head coach didn’t want to go away from his starters. They were brilliant in Game 1.

“We want this!” screamed Jamal Murray as he stood at center court bathed in the overwhelming adoration of the home crowd. “We’re ready for this!”

Murray had hit back-to-back deep shots. The Suns had to call a timeout. The world stood still as the spotlight of the NBA world focused on a man on a mission. It was a true rock-star moment.

“It’s on y’all,” said Murray about those that may doubt this Nuggets team. “We know what we’re capable of. You are asking us like we are surprised. No, we’re confident on what we can do. We are trying to defend ourselves up here like we haven’t been playing like this all year at this level. We’re gonna keep doing what we are doing and keep proving everybody wrong.”

The Nuggets destroyed the Suns in Game 1 of their second-round series, winning 125-107. It was a wakeup call to all who questioned this team and picked against them.

“You are the only guy from ESPN who picked us, so thank you,” Malone said sarcastically to NBA reporter Ohm Youngmisuk.

The same theme repeated itself as the night wrapped up. Folks from outside the Rocky Mountain region appear stunned that the Nuggets are really, really, really good. Muggles from around the country just can’t let it go.

“The Nuggets? Surprised?” said Suns superstar Kevin Durant when asked about Denver after the game. “Surprised about the Nuggets? Hell no! They’re the No. 1 seed for a reason. They got a two-time MVP. They got a deep team. Nah, I’m not surprised. We got our work cut out for us. I’m looking forward to Game 2, though.”

The indignation that comes up over and over again about who they once were as if it still defines them grinds their gears. Murray, yet again, was asked about being “Bubble Murray” postgame by Kenny Smith on the TNT broadcast.

“Everybody’s talking about ‘Bubble Murray,'” said Smith. “Is it ‘Bubble Murray’ or is it ‘Healthy Murray?'”

Murray bristled.

“I’d say it’s healthy Murray,” said the guard, who likes to talk about the bubble as much as he would like to gargle with broken glass. “I don’t know how many times I gotta prove myself for y’all to believe in my game or believe in myself or whatever you do. I can only keep doing it and keep trending and proving everybody wrong.”

Maybe it’s time for the doubting garbage about the Nuggets to end. Murray was magnificent blistering the Suns with 34 points including drilling six three-pointers on 10 shots.

“He’s a bad man,” said Malone in describing Murray.

“Thanks, I guess,” laughed Murray about his coach’s compliment.

Nikola Jokic was slightly off in his shooting ,but collected an overwhelming 19 rebounds, including eight on the offensive side.

“We controlled the defensive rebounds and because we controlled that segment of the game, we won the game,”explained the MV3.

Aaron Gordon was dazzling, scoring 23 points including three three-pointers. AG was a new man after coming out of hibernation from being stuck under the massive size Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves.

“For me, it’s just doing what the coaches are asking of me, being disciplined and stepping up to that challenge,” humbly spoke Gordon, who has exhibited every trait a coach could dream of this entire season.

Bruce Brown came off the bench to add 14 points, including a series of back-to-back dunks that blew the roof off Ball Arena.

“Super,” said Cowboy Bruce when asked how locked in he was defending and stealing the ball from his former teammate Durant. “I’ve had a lot of time with K. I’ve been around him a lot, so I knew he was gonna do that.”

Every single player on the court was dynamic and impactful. If anybody truly wondered who this Nuggets team was, they got a firm dose of reality Saturday night.

Once again, it’s not about what the Nuggets are going to do to adjust to the other team. The question is, what will the other team do to adjust to the Nuggets?

The Suns didn’t have the answer Saturday night. While nobody dares write off such a talented team, the Suns path to overcoming the obstacles laid in front of them is not clear.

If it was up the air about the size of the chip on the Nuggets shoulders, let all doubters be aware.

Denver is the danger. Denver is the one who knocks.

***

