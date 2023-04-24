The Broncos can find a corner to play opposite of Surtain in this year’s draft

The draft season is my favorite time of year. Now that April is here, I am going over my final rankings for this entire 2023 draft class. I’ve personally scouted over 400 players as I prepare to cover every day of the draft for Denver Sports.

Next up, I will examine the cornerback position. This is a position that is highly coveted in today’s pass-happy league. Finding players that can go toe-to-toe with elite wide receivers is a must, and it greatly helps your defensive scheme when you have solid corner play.

The Broncos whiffed on cornerback last year in the draft on day three. I’m not talking about Damarri Mathis (fourth-round pick), who I think can be a solid starter. I’m talking about passing on a 6-foot-4 corner with 4.2 speed named Tariq Woolen who went in the fifth round then led the league in interceptions. Broncos GM George Paton needs to be much better late in the draft this year with only five picks.

Here are my thoughts on the 2023 cornerback class.

***

High Five

With these cornerbacks entering the league, we might see four or five selected in the first round. I have six cornerbacks rated as first-round talent, so it may be more than five players drafted at the position on day one.

Joey Porter Jr (Penn State) is the son of former CSU (and Pittsburgh Steelers) pass-rusher Joey Porter, and he brings physicality to the position that many at cornerback do not. He has jarring hands that can disrupt a receiver’s route at the line of scrimmage. Porter has great length which helps him in recovery as he’s a bit clunky when changing directions at times. His length also helps him knock away passes regularly, and Porter plays with the ball skills and anticipation of a wide receiver.

Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) is built similarly to Porter, but his game is different. He’s long and athletic like Porter, but Gonzalez does not win at the catch point or show the physicality that Porter does. However, Gonzalez is incredibly fluid when moving with his man in coverage. Gonzalez is one of the most versatile corners in this class, and he can excel in man or zone schemes. One of the best parts of his game is his tackling ability as Gonzalez rarely misses tackles when he commits to bring a man down.

Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) was arguably the best corner in the FBS last year. Man coverage is his specialty, and all advanced data show how truly dominant Witherspoon was in 2022. Simply put, Witherspoon is kind of a pain in the ass for receivers. He’s a nagging presence at 180 pounds, and Witherspoon does not back down from a challenge. Instead, he loves to get physical and get inside the head of his opponent. In addition to what he does to a receiver, Witherspoon loves to bait quarterbacks into bad throws. He’s got the recovery burst to make up ground quickly; first showing a receiver to be open, then closing quickly to make a play.

Cam Smith (South Carolina) is a tough player who does not shy away from supporting the run. He’s got plenty of short-area quickness, and that helps him burst to the running back or make up ground when breaking on a wide receiver catching a pass in front of him. Smith is a smart player, almost like another coach on the field. He uses that football intelligence to break down the play and diagnoses route combinations quickly.

Deonte Banks (Maryland) has a great size/speed combination. He’s not quite Woolen in that department as he’s not as tall and not quite as fast, but Banks is going to be drafted much higher and should be able to make an impact early in his pro career. Banks is the type of player who coaches love. He’s technically sound, and Banks is patient when waiting for the right time to make a play on the ball in coverage. Banks has battled back from an injury riddled 2021 (knee) to cement himself as one of the top corners in this class.

***

Middle Weight

Starting in the second round, there are quite a few talented corners who should be available. I’d say most of the weight in this class is in the middle of the draft – and that’s after what should be a robust first round for the position.

Kelee Ringo (Georgia) is a freak athlete with incredible speed. He might be the fastest player in this draft class regardless of position. At 6-feet, 2-inches and 210 pounds, Ringo has quite the physical skill set. He’s raw as a corner, and Ringo takes a lot of chances on the football field. He should be drafted higher than some think because of his size/speed combination which is elite. Ringo will need time and proper pro coaching, but the upside is there for him to be a Pro Bowl player in the NFL.

Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M) might be the type of player who is a better pro than he was a collegian – and he was one of the best corners in college football. Jones is a large prospect, but the Aggies didn’t put him in press coverage situations much. That is expected to change in the NFL where Jones can use his size to disrupt and redirect receivers. He’s a three-year starter with plenty of experience, but I’d like to see his eyes be more disciplined. On film, Jones does bite too much on pump fakes and play fakes for my liking.

Clark Phillips III (Utah) is seen by some as a nickel-only prospect. He’s quick on underneath routes, and Phillips can diagnose quickly when plays are in front of him. I like the way he attacks screen passes, and even though he’s not a large prospect he’s a fiery player who won’t back down from a challenge. Size issues keep him out of the first-round conversation, but he should be an early pick on Day 2.

Eli Ricks (Alabama) doesn’t allow plays to happen. In 2022, Ricks allowed a pathetic 31.6 percent completion percentage in four starts. When healthy, Ricks can mirror receivers on the outside and understands route concepts based on down and distance. He’s got length to help him make up ground in recovery. Ricks has battled injuries over the past two seasons (shoulder in 2021, back in 2022), so his medical checks will determine where he goes on Day 2 of the draft.

***

My Favorites

When it comes to cornerbacks, I’m a sucker for players with at least one rare trait. When you have more than one (see Tariq Woolen last year), then I really fall head over heels for you. This group doesn’t have a Woolen – a huge miss for the Broncos last year and terrible oversight from GM George Paton – but there are some rare traits in these players that I love.

Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State) has rare length for the position. He’s also one of the best ballhawks in this class with 14 interceptions over the last three seasons. Forbes gets his head around quickly and can locate the ball with ease. He brings a basketball skill set to the football field and does a great job of catching passes at the highest point with arms extended away from his body. If he adds more muscle to his 180-pound frame, Forbes should be able to be an impact starter in the NFL.

Julius Brents (Kansas State) is one of my favorite players regardless of position. He’s got it all; size, strength, speed, instincts, and athleticism. Brents can overwhelm his man at the line of scrimmage, and he doesn’t panic if a receiver beats him. Brents has a short memory, and he bounces back after a bad play. In addition to his play in coverage, Brents is great when supporting the run where he can be devastating as a hitter. With better technique, Brents can be an All-Pro corner in the NFL.

***

Overall Grade

This is a fine set of cornerbacks coming into the league. I like the star power at the top of the draft, but I really like the depth of talent that will be available between Rounds 2-5. Overall, I give this class a “B+” grade.

***

